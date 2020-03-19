The main anchors at Westroads Mall — including JC Penney, Von Maur and Dick’s Sporting Goods — are closed to walk-in business, as is the mall’s food court, in response to the novel coronavirus.

Some stores in the mall remain open, however, and mall weekday hours have been reduced from noon to 7 p.m.

Westroads mall managers could not comment officially on mall activity, referring calls to the corporate office, Brookfield Properties in Chicago, which did not immediately return a phone message.

Some stores, such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, as of Thursday are making curbside pickup available.

JC Penney has announced it will temporarily close its stores and business offices until April 2.

The company has local stores at Westroads and Oak View Malls in Omaha, Shadow Lake Towne Center in Papillion and 3333 Market Place Drive in Council Bluffs.

The company said it will continue to monitor the situation and follow guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local, state and federal health officials.

Customers can continue to shop online at jcp.com or through its app.

Photos: Coronavirus affects Nebraska

1 of 40

