Premier Dental will offer free dental care to those in need during its annual Dentistry from the Heart event.

The event on Saturday offers patients a choice of cleanings, extractions and fillings. 

Patients will be seen from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Premier Dental, 17110 Lakeside Hills Plaza. Patients must be 19 and older. It's for adults who are uninsured, under-insured or unemployed.

Patients should bring identification, a list of current medications and health information.

The first 175 patients are guaranteed treatment, but organizers hope to treat 200.

The event, now in its sixth year, has treated more than 700 patients and donated more than $300,000 in dental care.

There will be about 11 dentists and 75 volunteers running the clinic. Registration for the first-come, first-served event opens at 7:30 a.m. 

For more information, visit premiersmile.com.

Tags

Kelsey covers health and fitness for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @kels2. Phone: 402-444-3100.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area