Premier Dental will offer free dental care to those in need during its annual Dentistry from the Heart event.
The event on Saturday offers patients a choice of cleanings, extractions and fillings.
Patients will be seen from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Premier Dental, 17110 Lakeside Hills Plaza. Patients must be 19 and older. It's for adults who are uninsured, under-insured or unemployed.
Patients should bring identification, a list of current medications and health information.
The first 175 patients are guaranteed treatment, but organizers hope to treat 200.
The event, now in its sixth year, has treated more than 700 patients and donated more than $300,000 in dental care.
There will be about 11 dentists and 75 volunteers running the clinic. Registration for the first-come, first-served event opens at 7:30 a.m.
For more information, visit premiersmile.com.
