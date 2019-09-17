Eric Iler laughed with his kids, paused for a family photo and took in the sights at the Omaha zoo's Asian Highlands exhibit Tuesday morning — and he did it all from his hospital room at the Immanuel Rehabilitation Institute.
Iler was operating "Well-e," a robot with video call capabilities, from his hospital room. The robot livestreamed his family and a tour guide who were physically at the Omaha zoo.
The Elgin, Nebraska, family was the first to experience the virtual tour, a partnership between CHI Health and Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.
Iler, 48, has been at the Omaha institute since mid-August recovering from a spinal-cord injury that resulted from a car crash.
"Watch out, I don't have any brakes on this thing," said Ile, smiling. His family could see his face on Well-e's screen as the robot rolled up a hill.
Theresa Johnson, a longtime volunteer with the zoo, led Iler's wife, Jennifer, and their three children around the exhibit, pausing occasionally as Iler and his physical therapist handled the robot's controls.
Johnson said she thinks the virtual tour is "an amazing way to reach out to people and families of patients who are otherwise unable to experience (the zoo)."
Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates
Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.
The virtual tour is new, but the technology behind Well-e was originally intended to be used for patient care. It facilitates consultations for patients who are unable to travel to the institute.
CHI Health's virtual care team realized the technology had a greater potential, said Mike Masker, director of rehabilitation at the Immanuel institute.
"We looked to create virtual experiences for our patients, and the first partner we chose was the zoo," Masker said. "The technology really was intended for something else, but that's how innovation works, right?"
One Well-e is currently being used for virtual tours, but Masker said the team might add more depending on demand.
Elizabeth Mulkerrin, the zoo's director of education, said she believes Well-e is the first robot offering a virtual tour of a zoo, and she hopes to see something similar introduced at zoos around the country.
To Iler, the moment was less about being the first to use Well-e or seeing the animals — he just wanted to watch his family experience the zoo.
He smiled as Jennifer paused to take a photo of Well-e.
"It was fun to be able to watch my children have that experience of going," Iler said.
1 of 56
Amphitheater-style seating will allow visitors an up-close view of the Amur tiger exhibit in the new Asian Highlands portion of the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.
What is it: A long-haired big cat that roams at high altitudes, as high as 18,000 feet
Relatives: Jaguar, tiger
Range: Most prominent in the Tibetan Plateau, scattered throughout high altitudes in central Asia, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Nepal and Bhutan
Conservation status: Vulnerable
New to the zoo?: No
Fun fact: Snow leopards wrap their long, bushy tail around their bodies for warmth
Work still continues on buildings made to look similar to what you would find in the Himalayan Foothills in the OmahaÕs Henry Doorly Zoo and AquariumÕs Asian Highlands exhibit photographed on Friday, April 05, 2019. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Range: Himalayan Mountains in Bhutan, Nepal, western China, northern India and northern Pakistan
Conservation status: Near threatened
New to the zoo?: Yes
Fun fact: Gorals spend most of the day resting and hiding from predators. When spotted, they emit a hissing alarm that sounds similar to a sneeze.
SHUTTERSTOCK
RED PANDA
(Exhibit opening May 24)
Also known as: Lesser panda, red bear-cat, red cat-bear
What is it: A reddish-brown mammal about as big as a house cat that feeds on bamboo
Relatives: Weasel, raccoon, skunk
Range: Himalayas and southwestern China
Conservation status: Endangered
New to the zoo?: Yes
Fun fact: Red pandas have an uncommon wrist bone that serves as an extra finger, like a thumb
HENRY DOORLY ZOO & AQUARIUM
INDIAN RHINOCEROS
(Exhibit opening May 24)
Also known as: Greater one-horned rhinoceros, great Indian rhinoceros
What is it: A 4,000 to 6,000 pound pachyderm with folds of skin that look like armor and wart-like bumps on its butt
Relatives: Javan rhino, black rhino, Sumatran rhino, white rhino
Range: Northern India and Nepal
Conservation status: Vulnerable
New to the zoo?: No
Fun fact: Indian rhinos are much more drawn to swimming and wading in water than other species of rhinos
HENRY DOORLY ZOO & AQUARIUM
WHITE-NAPED CRANE
(Exhibit opening May 24)
Also known as: White-necked crane
What is it: A 4-foot-long crane with pink legs, a gray and white striped neck, and a splotch of red on its face
Relatives: Sandhill crane, sarus crane, brolga
Range: Russia, Mongolia, China, North Korea, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Khazakhstan
Conservation status: Vulnerable
New to the zoo?: No
Fun fact: In wintertime, a large flock of white-naped cranes migrate to the Korean Demilitarized Zone
HENRY DOORLY ZOO & AQUARIUM
SLOTH BEAR
(Coming in 2019)
Also known as: Honey bear, labiated bear, lip bear, bhlau
What is it: A 200-300 pound shaggy, slow-moving bear with a great sense of smell and long, curving front claws, but no upper incisors. An insect eater.
Relatives: Sun bear, black bear
Range: Grasslands and forests of Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka
Conservation status: Vulnerable
New to the zoo?: Yes
Fun fact: Sloth bears are the only bears to carry their young on their backs
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
SNOW LEOPARD
(Coming in 2019)
Also known as: Ounce
What is it: A long-haired big cat that roams at high altitudes, as high as 18,000 feet
Relatives: Jaguar, tiger
Range: Most prominent in the Tibetan Plateau, scattered throughout high altitudes in central Asia, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Nepal and Bhutan
Conservation status: Vulnerable
New to the zoo?: No
Fun fact: Snow leopards wrap their long, bushy tail around their bodies for warmth
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Workers put the finishing touches on buildings made to look similar to what you would find in the Himalayan Foothills.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A worker puts the finishing touches on buildings made to look similar to what you would find in the Himalayan Foothills in the Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium’s Asian Highlands exhibit.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
This building will serve as the bathroom in the Asian Highlands exhibit.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Desert Dome, as viewed from the Asian Highlands exhibit.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Workers assemble a fence in the Asian Highlands exhibit.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Caution tape borders some of the areas not quite done in the Asian Highlands exhibit.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dennis Pate talks about new signs that are made to look weathered in the Asian Highlands exhibit.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A fence blocks part of the exhibit.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Work still continues on the Asian Highlands exhibit.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A railroad bridge in the Asian Highlands exhibit.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A worker puts netting on the Asian Highlands exhibit.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Concrete was made to look like rock in the Asian Highlands exhibit.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Workers put the finishing touches on buildings made to look similar to what you would find in the Himalayan Foothills.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Workers put the finishing touches on buildings made to look similar to what you would find in the Himalayan Foothills.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The design on the buildings is made to replicate what you may find in the Himalayan Foothills.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A worker assembles a fence.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dennis Pate highlights areas on a map of the Asian Highlands exhibit.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dennis Pate talks about a glass window in the tiger area.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium Director and CEO Dennis Pate talks about an area that will hold goat antelopes in the Asian Highlands exhibit.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dennis Pate stands under a railroad bridge in the Asian Highlands exhibit.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dennis Pate stands under a railroad bridge in the Asian Highlands exhibit.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A tufted deer eats in the portion of the Asian Highlands exhibit that is already open.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A worker get the concrete ready for netting.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Work continues on the buildings in the exhibit.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Work still continues on buildings made to look similar to what you would find in the Himalayan Foothills in the OmahaÕs Henry Doorly Zoo and AquariumÕs Asian Highlands exhibit photographed on Friday, April 05, 2019. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A railroad bridge in the exhibit.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The concrete still needs some work to be finished.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The area which will be home to goat antelopes.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A ladder is a sure sign that humans are still working.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Work continues on buildings made to look similar to what you would find in the Himalayan Foothills.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium Director and CEO Dennis Pate talks to the media about phase two of the Asian Highlands exhibit, which is set to open May 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.