Gas under $1.90 a gallon and dropping?

Prices haven’t been this low in 18 years, said Rose White, spokeswoman for AAA Nebraska. Indeed, it probably has been longer than that, if inflation were taken into account.

Gas prices in the Omaha area Thursday were as low as $1.88 per gallon at three locations, according to GasBuddy.com. Gas stations in Ogallala, Nebraska, were selling gas for under $1.80 per gallon, the website said.    

White said prices in Nebraska conceivably could drop to $1.50 to $1.75 a gallon. That’s because the price of oil continues to plummet. On Wednesday, it dropped below $21 a barrel for the first time since 2002.

As people confront curtailed lives because of the novel coronavirus, the irony of the large drop in prices isn’t lost on anyone.

“These prices would be nice for that 250-mile roundtrip to visit parents,” said Kathi Schipper of Omaha. But she's skipping the drive because of the threat of coronavirus disease. “Since they are elderly," she said, "I don’t want to unknowingly expose them to anything right now.”

Schipper is still saving on her drive to work, as is Diane Franson Krisor of Omaha.

“I’m still working, so loving the lower gas prices,” she said of her 30-mile round trip.

In a different world, the drop in price would be great news for Kristine Docken of Council Bluffs. Docken drives for Lyft and Uber.

“Lower prices are usually good news for me," she said. "However, I have not been driving Uber or Lyft ... because of coronavirus,” she said. “So it seems that low prices at the pump aren’t making much of a difference for me right now.”

The average price for regular unleaded in Nebraska Thursday morning was $2.12, a 14-cent drop from a week earlier, according to AAA. That places Nebraska among the states with the largest price declines — double-digit declines, according to the organization.

White said the historic high price at the pump occurred in the summer of 2008, just before the recession kicked in. In Nebraska, the average price peaked at $4.10 on July 15, 2008. Adjusted for inflation, that could mean a price of nearly $5 a gallon in 2020.

The drop in price is due to multiple factors, but chiefly a decline in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak and an oil price war.

"The root cause continues to be coronavirus-related, since demand for oil slumped globally, inducing the current price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia as they both raise output, causing oil prices to crash through the floor, " said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

It’s good news for consumers. “People need good news,” said Lindsey Line Natvig of Omaha.

Prices have dropped nearly 50% since January. They are poised to drop further, White said. That is likely to lead to U.S producers cutting production, she said, which will then lead to job losses and more economic disruption.

Several metro-area residents say the uncertainty from all the coronavirus news has them keeping their gas tanks full.

“Like any good farm-raised kid, we’re keeping the tanks full on all vehicles,” said Jen Rae Wang, a mother of three in Omaha. “But we’re also staying home to flatten the curve, protecting ourselves and those most vulnerable in our society.”

This report includes material from the Associated Press.

