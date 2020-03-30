Lincoln’s two newest cases of the novel coronavirus had both traveled in mid-March and have been under self-quarantine since they returned, officials said Monday.

The two people — an “older child” and a woman in her 40s — brought the number of COVID-19 cases in Lincoln to eight, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The child had vacationed with their family in New York City and Washington, D.C., from March 6 to March 14 and became symptomatic on March 21, Patricia Lopez, interim director of the Health Department, said during a press conference Monday.

The woman had traveled to Nashville from March 12 to March 15 and became symptomatic March 18.

Lopez said those who traveled began self-quarantining upon returning home. All close contacts of those people have done the same, she said.

One of Lincoln’s eight cases is in the hospital, Lopez said. The city has reported one case of community-acquired coronavirus.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said more COVID-19 cases in Lincoln are likely to be reported. That’s bound to happen as testing continues and time goes on, she said.

She encouraged people to continue staying home and practicing other public health directives.

“We cannot let our guard down,” Gaylor Baird said.

The mayor was asked whether Lincoln is having problems with large crowds at big-box stores, as has been reported in Omaha. Evidence of whether people are following social distancing guidelines is “anecdotal” at this point, the mayor said, though she noted she’s been pleased with the voluntary actions many businesses have taken.

“I think people in Lincoln understand how serious this is,” she said.

Gaylor Baird said calls to the city about how to comply with local and state orders have dropped in recent days. Reports about people violating social distancing orders also have gone down, she said.

The mayor said she has sent a letter to landlords encouraging them to suspend evictions due to nonpayment of rent during this time when people are experiencing economic hardship. She said there were more than 60 eviction cases on the docket in Lancaster County through April 10.

“Any eviction action taken during this pandemic exacerbates the economic hardships already being felt in Lincoln,” Gaylor Baird said.

As of Monday morning, the Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department was monitoring 120 people for COVID-19. Thirty-four cases were pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab.