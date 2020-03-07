People who were at VFW Post 2503 at 8904 Military Road from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday need to be aware that they may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, the Douglas County Health Department said Saturday.

The woman who has tested positive for the disease caused by the virus was at the post at that time, officials said. People who may have been there during that hour are asked to go to www.douglascountyhealth.com and report the potential exposure using the COVID-19 Community Contacts link on the home page.

The risk of exposure to those people is thought to be low, officials said, so people who was at the post at that time is asked to monitor their health for 14 days, or until March 18.

Symptoms to watch for include a fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

People with symptoms or who develop symptoms should contact their health care provider of their potential exposure to the confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Officials say people should call ahead before they go to the doctor's office or an emergency room.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk.

