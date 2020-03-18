Douglas County District Judge Horacio Wheelock presides via Skype on Tuesday. He recently traveled to Europe and is under a 14-day self-quarantine. Orders banning the public and press from courtrooms in Douglas County raise a serious constitutional question.
Only defendants and witnesses were allowed inside the Douglas County Courthouse after Gov. Pete Ricketts called for public gatherings to be limited to 10 or fewer people on Monday to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Douglas County District Judge Horacio Wheelock "appears" in his courtroom using Skype on Tuesday. He recently traveled to Europe and, though he has no symptoms of coronavirus disease, is under a 14-day self-quarantine as a precaution, as recommended by health officials.
People wait outside courtrooms Tuesday because only defendants and witnesses were allowed inside at the Douglas County Courthouse.
Ron Murtaugh, the judicial administrator for Douglas County Court, screens people Tuesday before they can enter a courtroom.
Cindy Paredez waits for her daughter in the rotunda of the Douglas County Courthouse.
Cindy Paredez paced Tuesday near the doors to a Douglas County courtroom, resigned to having to stand outside while her 19-year-old daughter awaited her fate for a misdemeanor.
The signs on the courtroom doors were as conflicting as the green and neon yellow in her tie-dyed tights.
One sign screamed: “Stop! Health Precaution Please. ONLY DEFENDANTS AND WITNESSES. No family, friends or acquaintances are allowed.”
It was posted above an order from Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Heavican — an order declaring that the courts are open.
“I know my daughter would like me in there with her,” she said. “But I’m told I can’t go in.”
She wasn’t the only one. More than a dozen people were waiting in the courthouse rotunda both Monday and Tuesday, barred from courtrooms because of the coronavirus crisis. World-Herald reporters were denied access to county courtrooms three times in those two days, including once for a murder arraignment.
The barring of the public and the press came after Heavican declared Thursday that state courts would be open, even as precautions were taken for the coronavirus. The ban on the public stood in stark contrast to First Amendment law, including a 1984 landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision that established that courtrooms are public.
The closure of courtrooms also came as court officials were scrambling to balance courtroom crowd sizes with concerns over the virus. One of the struggles: Heavican’s order to keep the courts open seemed to set up a conflict with the 10-person limit on gatherings recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, and adopted by the City of Omaha.
“This is historic,” said Omaha attorney Bill Eustice.
“It’s a cluster,” said attorney James Martin Davis. “You get different answers from every court you check with.”
Varying judges’ orders haven’t exactly established order, or uniformity, in the courts of Nebraska and Iowa. In federal courts on both sides of the Missouri River, courtrooms are essentially closed for an extended period of time. In Nebraska, U.S. District Judge John Gerard postponed all civil and criminal jury trials and hearings scheduled through the end of March.
In Iowa, federal courts are closed for civil and criminal jury trials until May 4. Judges are allowed to hold hearings if they deem them necessary and safe. Likewise, state courts in Iowa have called off criminal jury trials until late April and civil jury trials until early May. The Pottawattamie County Courthouse is closed to the public indefinitely.
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine and District Court Clerk John Friend were scrambling Tuesday as prosecutors had three cases set for jury trial starting Monday.
Kleine and Friend pointed out that even the 12 final jurors, gathered in a jury box, would violate the recommended crowd-size limit.
“I am unable to notify and impanel the required number of prospective jurors without compromising the safety of the citizens of Douglas County and my office staff,” Friend wrote in an affidavit.
By the end of Tuesday, judges had delayed all three trials until later this spring.
State Court Administrator Corey Steel said courts across the state are scrambling to try to “ensure the constitutional rights of individuals” against the spreading virus, and the recently recommended 10-person limit. Several courthouses — in Douglas, Sarpy, Thayer and Jefferson Counties — have enacted enhanced public-health safety measures, Steel said.
Steel said Heavican stood by his order as of Tuesday. Steel initially blanched at a reporter’s suggestion that court officials were violating the Constitution by closing courtrooms to the public. “Seriously?” he said. “We’re fighting tooth and nail to keep our courts operating.”
Later in the interview, Steel told a reporter he would ensure that media members had access.
World-Herald Executive Editor Randy Essex said the public should have access, too.
“It is critical, even in times of crisis, that the public’s business be conducted openly,” Essex said. “The courts, as long as they are conducting business, can find ways to balance real health concerns with the openness guaranteed by our system of government.”
One example of alternative access to the courts was on display just two floors above the closed courtrooms.
A drug dealer was in court to plead guilty to distributing meth. Prosecutors manned one table. The dealer and his attorney manned another. A sheriff’s deputy stood near the defendant. And a court reporter took notes beside the bench.
All of that was par for the course, except this: Douglas County District Judge Horacio Wheelock wasn’t there. He “appeared” in court, courtesy of Skype videoconferencing, the camera in his iPad and a 50-inch courtroom monitor.
“For the record, the court will note that all parties are present in the courtroom,” Wheelock announced, “and I’m appearing literally from my living-room area.”
The reason: Wheelock and his family had just traveled from England to Paris last week when President Donald Trump announced a ban on travel from Europe. Wheelock said they went immediately to the airport in the wee morning hours of Thursday, for fear that they would get stuck in Paris.
Now, the Wheelocks are stuck in their Omaha area home. Though they have no symptoms, Wheelock said they are dutifully abiding by health officials’ recommendation that they self-quarantine for two weeks.
Wheelock coordinated with Douglas County information technology staff to set up his at-home court bench/dining-room table. The judge didn’t appear in his black robe — and, though he was at home, also resisted any temptation to appear in his bathrobe.
Instead, in a suit and bow tie, he powered through the court hearing deliberately — shaving three months off of the three-year sentence that prosecutors and the defense had agreed upon. One of the reasons he cited: He didn’t want to send the dealer to prison for an extended period of time “given everything that is going on with our public health.”
After the hearing, Wheelock, one of the most outgoing judges at the courthouse, said that he has a hard time staying away but that his setup proves the courts can find ways to operate in the midst of this crisis. “I love the social aspect of the courthouse. I love the litigants and attorneys. I love my colleagues. This is absolutely killing me.”
Outside court, the wait was killing Paredez. Eventually, her daughter emerged from the courtroom. And Paredez breathed a bit of a sigh of relief. The 19-year-old Omaha woman wasn’t going to jail. She was going to the window to pay a fine.
And this time, unlike in the courtroom, her mom was allowed to go with her.
