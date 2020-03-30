The Veterans Administration will begin screening everyone who enters the Omaha medical center effective Tuesday.

People are being advised to allow extra time for the screening or to call ahead if they have questions. The screening consists of questions about symptoms and possible exposure to coronavirus.

The VA also is starting an outdoor pharmacy lane on Tuesday.

Outpatient laboratory draw will be moved to Building 8, which is located next to the medical center, off of Center Street.

Veterans who are concerned they may have symptoms of COVID-19, the flu or a cold should contact the VA at 402-346-8800 before coming to their appointment. Free virtual care and support is available at no cost to veterans enrolled for VA health care.

