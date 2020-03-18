All medical students at the University of Nebraska Medical Center have been suspended from participating in clinical activities, a university official said Wednesday.
Dr. Kelly Caverzagie, UNMC's associate dean for educational strategy, announced the decision to medical faculty and students via email Tuesday evening. The decision came after a recommendation from the Association of American Medical Colleges.
"Clinical training and direct patient care are the foundations of medical education," Caverzagie said in a statement. "Our suspension of this training is a serious matter and not something that we took lightly. The rapidly progressing pandemic and the effect it is having, and will continue to have, on the educational experience of students has been profound."
According to Kaiser Health, the rationale is to protect both students and patients from getting sick and to reserve personal protective equipment, including masks, that may be in short supply.
Students have been asked to work with faculty and residents to ensure that assigned tasks and responsibilities are appropriately handled for continuity of safe patient care. UNMC is establishing a new rotation in which students will learn about key topics related to leadership, ethics, crisis management, population health and advocacy while working through a wide variety of service learning opportunities.
Third-year medical students are expected to start their clerkships, and new fourth-year students their sub-internship rotations in July, Caverzagie said.
"While not ideal to have occurred this way, we are very excited about the opportunity that is now presented for students to learn about the widespread impact of emerging infectious disease and provide valuable service in support of our collective efforts to fight this pandemic," Caverzagie said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.