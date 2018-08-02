Another year, another record in research funding.
University of Nebraska Medical Center researchers brought in a record $135.6 million in research funding in fiscal year 2018. That's up 15.8 percent from a record $117 million in 2017. The 2017 total had topped a 2016 record by about 2 million.
Dr. Jennifer Larsen, vice chancellor for research at UNMC, said the university saw increases in the total number of grants, the number of principal investigators, the number of faculty on grants, the average size of grants and the number of large grants.
Some research awards, she said, are related to clinical trials, which can bring new treatments and have an immediate impact on patients, particularly in the cancer arena. Others are aimed at the long term, such as a project that uses tiny bubbles to deliver oxygen to Air Force personnel and other patients with lung injuries.
The funding also has an economic impact on the state. Not only will the funds be spent in the state, they'll be used to hire Nebraskans, Larsen said. Students and trainees also get experience working on "cutting-edge" projects, bolstering their future job prospects.
Recording double digit increases in research awards were the Eppley Institute for Cancer Research (19.5 percent), the Munroe-Meyer Institute (39.3) percent, and the Colleges of Medicine (11.4 percent), Pharmacy (10.7 percent) and Public Health (63.4 percent).
(1) comment
Harvard goes through that much money in a week. This is a little more than a "sponsored feature"...the designation that Creighton must put over its self-written salutes to itself about piddling, next to non-existent "achievements" but for some reason the U of Nebraska system is exempt. UNMC is a pygmy out on the upper planes that is trying to sound like it is a big wheel in its effort to be the biggest fish in a muddy little pond. The only thing more pathetic is the WH which, in its desperate efforts to stay afloat, slavishly publish this swill.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.