A team of UNMC physicians, working with a local plastics fabricator, developed a portable shield to help protect health care workers while performing intubation, a procedure used to help patients breathe.

People suffering from serious cases of COVID-19 may require help to breathe, which involves placing a tube in their mouth and threading it down into their airway.

But that intubation procedure, which also is used during surgeries, can cause patients to cough and spray droplets on nearby health care providers.

A new foldable, portable shield developed by a team at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and a local plastics fabricator is intended to provide health care workers with an extra layer of protection from contagion and help conserve limited supplies of protective gear.

Drs. Thomas Schulte and Michael Ash, working in collaboration with Scott Nepper of Design Plastics Inc., developed the device.

Ash, UNMC’s vice chancellor for information technology, said the team liked the idea of an intubation box. But the versions already on the market are rigid squares that require a lot of storage space.

Instead, they designed a transparent, lightweight plastic box that’s easy to maneuver and folds flat for storage.

Schulte, an anesthesiologist at Nebraska Medicine, said it’s shaped more like a trapezoid than a square so it fits better around a patient’s head and shoulders. It has portholes on the sides so health care providers can reach in to tend to patients.

Thirty of the boxes now are in use in the Nebraska Medical Center’s operating rooms and intensive care unit. “It’s a great safety layer that those boxes provide,” Schulte said.

The devices are available through UNeMed, UNMC’s tech transfer office.

