Meatpacking plants should, whenever possible, install physical barriers on the production lines that are pumping out cuts of meat, conduct daily health screenings for workers, provide more hand sanitizer stations, require universal mask use and work on better air flow in buildings.

Those are among the recommendations in a draft playbook and checklist developed by University of Nebraska Medical Center disease and health specialists to help meat plants in Nebraska and nationwide prevent and decrease the spread of the coronavirus.

“This guide is intended to provide best practices and recommendations for meat processing facilities to minimize the risk that COVID-19 poses to employees and the community and to reduce disruptions to business operations,” the guidelines say.

Outbreaks at food and meat processing facilities have sickened workers and forced plants, including a massive Tyson beef plant in Dakota City, Nebraska, to temporarily shut down, threatening disruption to the food chain that sends chicken breasts, bacon and ground beef to the grocery store.

The draft recommendations, from the Global Center for Health Security and Center for Agricultural Safety and Health at UNMC, come as infectious disease specialists there have been touring meatpacking plants across Nebraska to observe working conditions and give pointers on infection control.

“These efforts should be made an urgent public health priority because infection among worker populations could also lead to community infection, eventually affecting further spread in entire population’s health,” reads the draft playbook, which was updated Tuesday.

Indeed, Hall, Dawson and Dakota Counties in Nebraska — all areas with large meatpacking or manufacturing workforces — have emerged in recent weeks as major coronavirus hot spots.

Inside the plants, the playbook recommends installing dividers or plastic sheeting to separate workers on the production line and in hallways, cafeterias and crowded locker rooms where workers change clothes. Flexible absence and sick-leave policies should be adopted and communicated widely so workers know they can stay home if they’re feeling ill without being penalized or fired.

“Unemployment and disability compensation are not adequate sick leave policies for COVID-19 for workers,” according to the guidelines.

Multilingual signs should clearly explain COVID-19 symptoms and hand-washing techniques. Many workers are immigrants or refugees, and multiple languages are spoken in many of the plants, including English, Spanish, Somali, Arabic, Karen and Nepali.

Air flow should be adjusted to circulate clean air in one direction; recirculating air may require the use of filters or ultraviolet-light sterilization. Turbulent air flow may stir up and redistribute virus particles that have landed on plant surfaces, the report said.

While the guidelines say masks and other personal protective equipment are a lower priority compared to other safety measures, the report still recommends plants hand out masks, preferably surgical-style, and require they be worn on the premises at all times. Workers must be taught how to safely remove soiled masks.

“It is highly recommended, as available, to provide employees in meat processing plants with procedure (surgical) masks due to the close contact they have with other employees and the liquid contact frequency in the work environment,” it states. “Cloth face-coverings may not provide the needed protection for these workers. Hair and beard covers provide no protection; they should not be used as an alternative for a face mask.”

The daughter of a worker at a Smithfield Foods pork plant in Crete said workers were originally given hairnet-like masks to cover their face before that idea was scrapped the next day.

The playbooks says procedures must be developed for how to deal with sick workers and inform any co-workers with whom they had contact. All employees and visitors should have their temperatures checked and answer simple screening questions before entering the plant: Do you have any flu-like symptoms? Have you lost your sense of taste or smell?

The health director overseeing Hall County, where Grand Island and a large JBS USA beef plant is located, has said it’s not totally clear whether workers there are catching the virus from their close-quarters work in the plant or out in the community and then bringing it to work.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has said the outbreaks may be a ”community issue” that has less to do with working conditions and more to do with workers’ lives outside the plants.

But the playbook contains clear strategies and recommendations for decreasing the spread of the virus inside the plants, where hundreds, sometimes thousands of workers clock in for shifts, along with suggestions for how plant operators can work with community leaders and local health departments on virus outreach and education outside the workplace.

Reporter - Education

Erin is an enterprise reporter for the World-Herald. Previously, Erin covered education.