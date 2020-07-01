It’s not that Dr. Angela Hewlett doesn’t want Nebraskans to have fun or gather with family and friends.
The infectious diseases physician with Nebraska Medicine just wants residents to take a lesson from Texas and do it safely so Nebraska can avoid rolling back its reopening. Texas and more than a half-dozen others have had to do just that in the face of rising coronavirus case counts.
“Shouldn’t we heed warnings from Texas, where the governor had to walk back on opening due to a surge of COVID-19?” Hewlett wrote recently on Twitter. “The virus will be where people congregate, and bars with no restrictions will most certainly result in outbreaks. We need to do better.”
Hewlett, the medical director of the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit, has treated patients with Ebola and people with COVID-19. She said she doesn’t want Nebraskans to become complacent and have COVID-19 take off here as it has elsewhere in the United States.
“Even though we’re opening things up,” she said in an interview, “we need to remember that this could really backfire on us and we could end up having to backtrack on opening like they’re doing in Texas and Arizona and other southern states.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the president’s coronavirus task force, warned federal lawmakers Tuesday that the nation now is racking up more than 40,000 new COVID-19 cases a day. “I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around, and so I am very concerned,” he told a Senate committee during a hearing on the pandemic.
Fauci voiced concern over people congregating in crowds and not wearing masks and about too little attention being paid to guidelines on reopening.
“We’re going to continue to be in a lot of trouble,” he said, “and there’s going to be a lot of hurt if that does not stop.”
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last week paused that state’s economic reopening, including requiring that bars remain open only for delivery and takeout, CNN reported. Texas, the nation’s second-most-populous state, has reported an average of 5,300 new cases of COVID-19 a day since Friday.
Florida has added an average of more than 6,900 cases a day since Friday. State officials Friday prohibited the sale of alcohol in bars, and Miami-Dade and Broward Counties closed their beaches for the Fourth of July weekend, the New York Times reported.
Hewlett said the surge in cases in Texas, with its subsequent reopening rollback, hit close to home. She’s originally from Houston and still has family and friends there. That state’s numbers had looked fairly good until a couple of weeks ago. But when businesses began opening back up, people began going out to bars, getting together in large groups and “sort of gave up social distancing,” she said.
Nebraska, she said, is doing pretty well right now as far as hospitalizations go. On Monday, 121 people statewide were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the state dashboard, down from a peak of 232 on May 27.
Case counts in Nebraska have trended downward from a peak in early May. The state averaged about 130 new cases a day last week, 150 the week before and 170 the week before that.
But cases are rising in more than 30 states, according to COVID-19 data maintained by Johns Hopkins University. And that has raised concern among health officials.
Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Monday that the United States “is not even beginning to be over this.”
She noted that while the number of deaths in the U.S. is down from the pandemic’s peak, more cases are occurring among younger people. How far the virus will spread has yet to be seen, she said in a livestreamed interview.
Schuchat said she hopes Americans can take the virus seriously and slow transmission in places where it’s spreading. “We’re clearly not at a point where there’s so little virus being spread that it’s going to be easy to snuff out,” she said.
The surges in the South and West come as bars and restaurants in 89 of 93 Nebraska counties, including the Omaha and Lincoln areas, were allowed to open dining rooms to 100% of their capacity over the weekend. Maintaining 6 feet between tables became a recommendation rather than a rule enforceable by a possible misdemeanor charge.
Some establishments planned to take advantage of the new rule and open further; others are opting to maintain limits on their operations.
Abigail Lemke, manager of Jake’s Cigars, said the Benson cigar bar has quietly reopened but stuck with the earlier slate of health guidelines — operating at 50% capacity, requiring patrons to take a seat and limiting groups to six people. And even though it’s a cigar bar, smoking is limited to outdoors.
“We’re just trying to do it carefully,” she said.
Nearby Beercade and the adjoining St. Andrews Pub, part of the same ownership group as Jake’s, still are closed due to construction. When they open, they, too, will operate at 50% capacity, Lemke said. Arcade games will be disinfected between patrons.
Lemke said friends in the bar business have told her that some establishments in Omaha have returned to business as usual, but she hasn’t been out enough to know that firsthand.
Hewlett said researchers don’t know what the particular size limit on venues should be in order to keep the virus in check. But they do know that measures such as social distancing and wearing masks when people can’t maintain a 6-foot spread do really work.
Nebraskans can socialize, she said, if they do it in a thoughtful way. One way is by social distancing within bars and restaurants. That may mean finding a restaurant that follows good public health practices, such as having staff wear masks and spacing out patrons. Outdoor spaces such as patios with adequate spacing also are a good option.
But establishments that can’t provide that element of social distancing, she said, are concerning. When people are out with others, they have contact not only with members of their group but also with everyone with whom those people have had contact. In a packed bar, patrons don’t know what sort of precautions those around them have been taking.
Another option is socializing within a “quaranteam” or “double bubble,” Hewlett said. That involves getting together — preferably outdoors — with immediate family members or a small group of other families who you know well and who are following the same health practices.
“We can keep numbers at bay, and we can continue to have some semblance of normalcy,” she said, “if we’re able to practice some of those public health measures.”
