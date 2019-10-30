Julie Sommer was shaking and screaming in her office when she got the good news.
This spring, the Omaha woman learned she was selected as one of 300 women to participate in an all-female sailing expedition around the world to study plastic pollution in the ocean.
“They picked me. I couldn’t believe that they picked me,” Sommer said.
The research mission will take two years and is made up of 30 legs. It’s organized by the nonprofit eXXpedition.
Sommer applied for the experience last fall. She filled out her application quickly and thought she had no chance of being selected. But she advanced to other rounds, submitting a one-minute video about the skills she could bring to the boat and completing a 20-minute interview.
Organizers try to pick crews with various backgrounds. Sommer has no sailing experience but has a science background. And she stressed her ability to cook for the crew during the interview process.
“I’m still pinching myself that I got picked,” she said. “I’m a 47-year-old mom from Nebraska.”
Sommer was accepted in May. Since then, she’s been connecting with women on other legs of the excursion and brushing up on research. She attended a summit in London to kick off the first leg of the tour and to participate in workshops to prep for her leg.
Preparation also required a hefty amount of fundraising. She’s required to pay a deposit and fee to board the boat, as well as cover costs for travel, hotel stays and her equipment.
Sommer, research resources manager at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, will set sail in June 2020. She and 10 other guest crew members will spend two weeks traveling from Vanuatu to Australia.
They’ll be accompanied by four eXXpedition staff members — a mission leader, skipper, deckhand and first mate and crew leader. They’ll jump in to help with sailing, cooking and cleaning. And along the way, the women, who Sommer called “citizen scientists,” will take samples of ocean water to study the effects of plastic pollution.
“We are a floating lab,” she said.
At the beginning and end of the legs, the crew will help with a beach cleanup and will lead an education component. But their job doesn’t end there. They’ll go back home and serve as ambassadors in their communities.
Sommer wants to encourage people to rethink the use of plastic in their lives. Sometimes that means getting out of your comfort zone to try something new, she said.
“The end goal is for us women to get hands-on experience, do solutions-based thinking on the boat, and then come back to our communities. It’s for us to be role models and leaders,” Sommer said.
Oliver Henderson plays first base waiting for some action. Without a left hand Henderson is able to adapt to the world of baseball.
Jeff Strufing enjoys being able to help people during group classes at Kosama. Despite his cancer diagnosis, Strufing hasn’t let it change his lifestyle. The 46-year-old business owner, husband and father of two still works part-time as a paramedic and teaches weekly classes at three gyms. He’s done it all while undergoing chemotherapy treatments.
Margie Irfan practices bicep curls during her workout at Life Time Fitness. Iftan entered the world of bodybuilding when she was 46 years old. The Omaha woman has lost 10 percent of her body fat while maintaining the same weight — and she’s got the toned muscles to prove it.
Nancy Nygren works out at least three times a week to help keep off more than 65 pounds that she lost a decade ago. “She’s the perfect example of somebody who has lost a significant amount of weight and has done it the right way,” said Jennifer Yee, who leads Nygren’s boot camp class and is also an instructor in Creighton University’s exercise science program.
Since starting her weight-loss journey, Keasha Hawkins-Moore is closing in on dropping half of her starting weight — 500 pounds. During that journey, she's battled cancer, lost loved ones and strengthened her faith.
Harley Swanek had been living with an undetected heart condition for the first seven months of her life. It caused her to become unresponsive for more than 30 minutes, leading to a brain injury. Harley's back home and relearning all of her milestones.
Jeff Strufing enjoys being able to help people during group classes at Kosama. Despite his cancer diagnosis, Strufing hasn’t let it change his lifestyle. The 46-year-old business owner, husband and father of two still works part-time as a paramedic and teaches weekly classes at three gyms. He’s done it all while undergoing chemotherapy treatments.
Margie Irfan practices bicep curls during her workout at Life Time Fitness. Iftan entered the world of bodybuilding when she was 46 years old. The Omaha woman has lost 10 percent of her body fat while maintaining the same weight — and she’s got the toned muscles to prove it.
Jack Mallett practices his tennis skills at Miracle Hill tennis courts. After deciding to quit drinking Mallett, 92, made tennis his addiction.
Michelle Graft runs on the Wabash Trace in Council Bluffs to train for her portion of the MS Run the US relay. Gaft who has MS uses running to keep the symptoms at bay.
Mary Manhart works out at the Downtown YMCA four times a week. She sees the people at the gym as her extended family.
Hadeel Haider started to exercise after being treated for Hodgkin's lymphoma, and she fell in love with Zumba. Haider now teaches Zumba class at the the Maple Street YMCA.
Nancy Nygren works out at least three times a week to help keep off more than 65 pounds that she lost a decade ago. “She’s the perfect example of somebody who has lost a significant amount of weight and has done it the right way,” said Jennifer Yee, who leads Nygren’s boot camp class and is also an instructor in Creighton University’s exercise science program.
Tom Carney does a workout during kickboxing class. Carney used to work out so he could eat whatever he wanted. Now he understands diet is just as important as exercise.
Rik Zortman runs the name of children who have died of cancer. He has ran the name of more than 250 children since his son's death in 2009.
Katie Chipman, a 12-year-old gymnast with juvenile arthritis, practices at Airborne Academy. Chipman works to hard to compete and only misses practices if her symptoms are too severe.
Joe Reisdorff and Dan Masters grew up in the same town, attending the same church were never close until Reisdorff needed a new kidney and Masters was a match.
Still recovering from a heart transplant, Rick Ganem wouldn't be able to make it to his daughter Sarah's wedding. So she brought the ceremony to his hospital room.
Since starting her weight-loss journey, Keasha Hawkins-Moore is closing in on dropping half of her starting weight — 500 pounds. During that journey, she's battled cancer, lost loved ones and strengthened her faith.
Leota "Lee" Brown suffered a stroke and two days later, the 98-year-old was back to her spunky self at home in an assisted-living facility. She's required no therapy since the stroke.
Harley Swanek had been living with an undetected heart condition for the first seven months of her life. It caused her to become unresponsive for more than 30 minutes, leading to a brain injury. Harley's back home and relearning all of her milestones.
