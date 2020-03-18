Thanks to people following recommendations to stay home, avoid gatherings and give one another space, the Omaha area’s hospitals are not yet operating near capacity.

Dr. Jeffrey Gold, chancellor of the University of Nebraska Medical Center, provided the update during a video press conference Wednesday that also included U.S. Rep. Don Bacon.

Health officials are seeing more people than usual at Omaha-area hospitals because of a heavy flu season, which cuts their wiggle room to handle a possible surge of cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

That’s why Adi Pour of the Douglas County Health Department said this week that she’s concerned about capacity at local hospitals, her spokesman, Phil Rooney, said.

It’s also part of the reason she has prohibited all public gatherings of larger than 10 people in Douglas County through April 30. Douglas County has confirmed 23 cases.

“That is good news that we’re not at capacity right now,” Bacon said. “The reason we’re taking all these safeguards is so we do not exceed capacity.”

Nebraska Medicine, UNMC and other regional hospital leaders talk via teleconference several times a week and discuss bed space and needed equipment, Gold said.

Local hospitals are spending staff time and resources to temporarily boost their capacity and prepare to serve a larger population who might need care, he said.

A major problem — which is also a challenge nationwide — is the availability of test kits and ventilators. Manufacturers are now producing about 4 million test kits a week, officials said.

Ventilators are harder to make, so the federal government and states are trying to add to hospital inventories by getting some that the military and others have access to, Bacon said.

Time is short and the stakes are high, Gold and others explained, because an overwhelmed hospital system could lead to Italy’s experience with triaging care and deaths.

Hospital systems at or above capacity have to choose which cases warrant immediate care — injuries from car wrecks, cancer patients or those with fevers — and some will go without.

“We have a lot to learn from this,” Gold said. “And we have a lot to lose if we don’t get this right.”

Congress in recent days has passed some relief measures meant to boost local hospitals and test kit manufacturers by removing red tape and funding some purchases.

More relief is coming for people and businesses losing income because of the measures being taken to limit the spread of coronavirus, Bacon said.

Gold, Bacon and Dr. Christopher Kratochvil, UNMC’s associate vice chancellor for clinical research, said that officials are not overreacting and that people should take the disease seriously.

It is worse than the flu, Bacon said, more infectious and deadlier. And there is not yet a vaccine or antiviral therapy to limit its spread, Gold and the others said.

“This is a global pandemic,” Kratochvil said. “We are fortunate here in Nebraska because we’ve had a little more lead time to get ready.”

Gold on Wednesday hosted Bacon, Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley and Eric Hargan, deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, at UNMC’s Global Center for Health Security.

UNMC officials showed Hargan the university’s work to help fight COVID-19, including a new cellphone app to help people figure out if they need to seek a coronavirus test.

Gold and others said Hargan was impressed with the team approach of UNMC and local and state leaders. Hargan applauded its work on the first U.S. clinical trial of an antiviral aimed at COVID-19.

Said Gold: “Thus far we have blunted the curve, and if we maintain this trajectory, we can keep it flatter than anywhere else.”