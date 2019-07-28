By 2025, the U.S. is expected to be short about 27,000 geriatricians to care for its 74 million baby boomers.

There’s no way to train enough of those doctors, who specialize in caring for older adults, in time to catch that wave.

As part of an effort to help fill the gap, the University of Nebraska Medical Center recently received a five-year, $3.7 million federal grant to provide primary care professionals training and other resources to assist them in addressing the complex needs of older Nebraskans.

Dr. Jane Potter, a professor in UNMC’s geriatrics, gerontology and palliative care division, said most care for older adults already takes place in primary care settings. But health problems in older people are complex, and not a lot of medical training is currently focused on issues important to them.

“As the population continues to grow and age, it is imperative that we help primary care teams fill the knowledge gap,” she said.

Potter, who served as chief of the geriatrics division from 1982 to 2018, will spearhead the grant, which is intended to benefit patients, their families and caregivers. It’s one of 48 across the country funded through the U.S. Health Resources Services Administration’s Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program and, according to UNMC officials, the only one in Nebraska.

Potter said the program will start with a minimum of 10 primary care clinics operated by Nebraska Medicine UNMC’s clinical partner, OneWorld Community Health Centers and Ponca Indian Health. Other partners are the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging and the Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter.

Through the grant, the partners will provide education to primary care teams operating under a medical home model, which brings doctors, nurses, mental health professionals, social workers and others together to address patients’ needs.

Potter said the idea behind the program is to make it easier for providers to address problems and to improve the quality of care for older people.

“There’s nothing magic about any of this,” she said. “But primary care simply hasn’t had the resources to address all of this.”

Potter said training will focus on four areas, known as the four M’s:

  • What Matters to patients, such as staying in their homes and living as independently as possible.
  • Mobility, which focuses on maintaining the ability to walk and move, recognizing that falls are a particular risk for people as they age.
  • Medications, which are a double-edged sword for older adults in that they can help them live longer and better but also pose potential problems, including dangerous interactions.
  • Mentation, including dementia and emotional disorders.

The last category, Potter said, is where the Alzheimer’s Association comes in. The partners have built a system to make it easier for primary care providers to connect patients and caregivers to the organization and its resources. If providers notice cognitive decline in a patient, she said, they can send a referral — family members can sign off — authorizing the organization to reach out and offer caregiver education and support.

Older adults may also face difficulty with necessities such as cooking and transportation that can affect health. There’s a push in primary care to address such so-called social determinants of health, which also contribute significantly to health care costs. With funding from the grant and Nebraska Medicine, the partners will employ a primary care liaison who can educate primary care staff about social determinants and help them connect patients with the Office on Aging and its resources.

Potter said the partners also plan to offer a telementoring program that will allow clinic staff to present challenging cases to experts over video and audio links. The experts then can recommend tools and options to help.

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

