One University of Nebraska-Lincoln student has tested positive for mumps and another probably has it, UNL said Wednesday.

The two students live off campus and precautions have been made to isolate the two so the illness doesn't spread, UNL said.

The measles, mumps and rubella vaccine series is required for UNL students. The vaccine prevents most cases of mumps.

Symptoms of mumps include tender and swollen glands near the ear or jawline, headache, fever and cold symptoms.  

Earlier this month, a case of mumps was confirmed in a resident of the St. John Paul II Newman Center near the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus.

Dr. Tom Safranek, Nebraska’s state epidemiologist, said the Newman Center resident had attended a wedding in northeast Nebraska where one of two recent outbreaks of the illness had occurred.

