The University of Nebraska-Lincoln for now has shuttered some of its best-known sites in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Those buildings include the Lied Center for Performing Arts, the NU State Museum in Morrill Hall, the Sheldon Museum of Art and the Great Plains Art Museum.

UNL leaders said the closures stem from federal guidelines announced this week asking that organizations cancel events in which 10 or more people would gather.

Further, UNL has set up a wing of Neihardt Hall as a quarantine facility for students who might have been exposed to coronavirus. Workers have prepared the Piper wing of Neihardt for this role. The quarantine site isn’t an isolation facility, UNL said.

Rather, it will be for students who don’t exhibit signs of the disease but are at risk because of where they have been or people they have been around.

UNL also has closed the Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center, the International Quilt Museum, the Hillestad Textiles gallery and the Larsen Tractor Test and Power Museum.

The Lied Center will close at least through April 16. The other buildings are closed until further notice.

Universities including UNL are keeping open many of their residence halls and other support services for students who can’t or don’t want to return home for the rest of the term.

Creighton University has closed two fitness centers, Kiewit and Rasmussen.

Metropolitan Community College has closed the Sage Student Bistro inside the Institute for Culinary Arts for the spring quarter. The bistro is on the Fort Omaha campus in northeast Omaha.

The University of Nebraska at Omaha has discontinued recreation activities at its H&K building (health and kinesiology) although some other services in the building remain open for now.

At Doane University, Haddix Gym, Butler Gym and Fuhrer Fieldhouse are closed.