All University of Nebraska employees who are able to work from home should do so starting Monday because of concerns about the novel coronavirus, the university's president said.
"One of the most effective ways to mitigate the spread of the virus is through social distancing," University of Nebraska President Ted Carter said in a message to university leaders. "Wherever possible, I am asking that supervisors create as much flexibility as possible for their teams."
The NU system includes the University of Nebraska at Omaha, the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln the University of Nebraska at Kearney and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.
Since not all jobs can be performed at home, Carter said, supervisors, working with system or campus leadership, will determine which jobs can be performed remotely and which require a presence on campus.
"Our system and campus leadership teams will have final say on which jobs need to have a physical presence," Carter said. "I want to reiterate our goal is to maintain the continuity of our work while also protecting the health and safety of our faculty, staff, and students, along with the community around us."
