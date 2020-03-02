Cruise ship evacuees Jeri Seratti-Goldman and her husband, Carl Goldman, were upset when they learned they were being sent from a quarantine location at an Air Force base in their home state of California to one in Nebraska.
“ ‘Why do we have to come here. Why couldn’t we get off the plane?’ ” Seratti-Goldman, of Santa Clarita, California, recalled at a Monday press conference. “But this was meant to be. My husband and I are so blessed.”
The press conference marked the end of the 14 days that Seratti-Goldman and Joanne Kirkland of Knoxville, Tennessee, spent in quarantine on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus. The two arrived in Omaha on Feb. 17 after being evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan. The novel coronavirus had been spreading rapidly on the ship.
Both women tested negative for the virus throughout their time in the National Quarantine Unit. Carl Goldman, who developed a high fever on the plane from Japan, was taken directly to the separate Nebraska Biocontainment Unit.
Goldman, who has a rare autoimmune condition, tested positive for the virus and spent several days in biocontainment before being transferred to the quarantine unit. He said in a recent column in the Washington Post that the coronavirus “hasn’t been that bad” so far, mostly tightness in his chest and coughing spells.
“His treatment, this is the top in the country,” Seratti-Goldman said. “You guys are blessed, and we are blessed because of all of you.”
Kirkland said being in quarantine aboard the ship and then in the quarantine unit initially was scary. “But it’s been wonderful,” she said.
Kirkland’s husband, John, tested positive for the coronavirus and remains in the quarantine unit. The couple are retired. Kirkland said her children would be waiting for her at home.
Seratti-Goldman said she and her husband, who own a radio station, left home Jan. 17. Aboard the ship, they tried to reschedule meetings and take care of business. But eventually, they surrendered and made the best of it, as they had when their Army Ranger son deployed for the first time.
Sign up for the Live Well Nebraska newsletter
Get the latest health headlines and inspiring stories straight to your inbox.
Then came a bus ride from the ship and a long flight back to the United States. The two planes dropped passengers in California and Texas before coming to Omaha.
“We totally understand why we had to do another 14-day quarantine, because the last thing we want do to is be of risk to anybody out there,” Seratti-Goldman said.
Still, the couple have lost business during their absence, in spite of their efforts to work remotely. The two are the sales force for their radio station, and no new sales have been made.
She said leaving Omaha is bittersweet, knowing her husband remains here. She has been able to communicate with her children by phone and FaceTime. But she said she is eager to get home to “my doggies, a bed and a bath.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.