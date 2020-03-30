Two health care workers at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals' Omaha campus have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials confirmed Monday.

The employees tested positive over the weekend and are at home under quarantine, Madonna officials said.

Additional health care workers who may have had contact with the two employees have been restricted from reporting to work pending guidance from the rehabilitation hospital’s chief medical officer, officials said in a statement. The facility, they said, is following guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hospital officials also are notifying patients who may have had contact with the two health care workers and restricting those patients to their rooms. Staff who work on the unit have been asked to use masks as a precautionary measure.

Officials said they were not aware of any patients or family members of patients showing symptoms of COVID-19 or testing positive for the virus at this time.

