The latest reported cases of coronavirus disease in Nebraska involve a woman in her 90s in Washington County and a woman in her 50s in Saunders County. 

The Three Rivers Public Health Department announced the two new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon. 

Both women are self-isolating and under observation, the health department said. Officials have started to investigate the people with whom they have been in contact who may have been exposed. 

The report marks the first confirmed case in Saunders County and the third in Washington County. 

The additional confirmed cases bring the statewide total in Nebraska to 64. Iowa is reporting 124 cases, including two in Pottawattamie County. 

Reporter - Education

Erin is an enterprise reporter for the World-Herald.

