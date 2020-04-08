One staff member and three male juvenile offenders at the state Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center-Kearney have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, health officials said Wednesday.
The additional staff member case brings to three the total number of workers who have tested positive.
The staffer is at home self-isolating and doing well. The three youths are asymptomatic and are self-isolating in individual rooms, officials with the Department of Health and Human Services said.
After the second staffer tested positive Saturday, DHHS worked with Two Rivers Health Department and the Nebraska National Guard to set up testing for all juvenile offenders housed at the center and all staff members.
The parents of the youth who have tested positive have been contacted and will be regularly updated, DHHS said.
A man receives a nasal swab in his vehicle while receiving RPP testing at a drive-thru testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A health care worker hands out a sheet of paper with instructions on how to self isolate during a drive-thru testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A health care worker transports a nasal swab at drive-thru testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
Biological material is taken to the RPP testing tent at a drive-thru testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A nurse dressed in protective gear waits for her next patient at the drive-thru testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
Health care staff make their way to the drive-thru clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A walker makes their way past the outdoor testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A health care professional swabs a patient during a drive-thru testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A drive-thru testing clinic is set up outside of Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
Nurses look out from the windows as testing continues at the drive-thru testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A healthcare worker administers an RPP test at a drive-thru clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A healthcare worker conducts a nasal swab at the drive-thru clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A security worker directs vehicles to parking spots at a drive-thru clinic that opened Tuesday at Bryan Health’s LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
