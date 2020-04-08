One staff member and three male juvenile offenders at the state Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center-Kearney have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, health officials said Wednesday.

The additional staff member case brings to three the total number of workers who have tested positive.

The staffer is at home self-isolating and doing well. The three youths are asymptomatic and are self-isolating in individual rooms, officials with the Department of Health and Human Services said.

After the second staffer tested positive Saturday, DHHS worked with Two Rivers Health Department and the Nebraska National Guard to set up testing for all juvenile offenders housed at the center and all staff members.

The parents of the youth who have tested positive have been contacted and will be regularly updated, DHHS said.

