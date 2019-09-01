Mason Ogle, in hat, gets ready for a trip to New York City for a trip sponsored by the Sunshine Kids Foundation. Mason, 15, is one of four teen cancer survivors on the week-long trip. He's pictured with younger brother, Kaden, his mom, Jacki, and dad, Matt, of Crescent, Iowa.
Maddy Crook, 13, and her mother, Jenny, wait at Eppley Airfield on Sunday for the teenager's trip to New York City sponsored by the Sunshine Kids Foundation. Maddy is one of four teen cancer survivors on the trip.
Mason Ogle, 15, of Crescent, Iowa, shows a scar from his battle with bone cancer when surgeons had to insert a prosthetic ligament. Mason is one of four teen cancer survivors on the week-long trip sponsored by the Sunshine Kids Foundation.
Mason Ogle, in hat, gets ready for a trip to New York City for a trip sponsored by the Sunshine Kids Foundation. Mason, 15, is one of four teen cancer survivors on the week-long trip. He's pictured with younger brother, Kaden, his mom, Jacki, and dad, Matt, of Crescent, Iowa.
Two boys and two girls flew out of Eppley Airfield on Sunday headed for New York City on a week-long adventure to celebrate their hard-fought victories over cancer.
Their parents were nervous but happy to watch the fledglings depart under the care of Amy Brant, a nurse with Nebraska Medicine. The oldest of the four travelers, Mason Ogle, 15, of Crescent, Iowa, said he likes "seeing new places and doing new things."
"Sending him off without us along is a little bit different," said Jacki Ogle, Mason's mom. "We hope he'll have a great time and make some new friends."
Mason learned in November 2017 that he had bone cancer. His recovery included surgery to insert a prosthetic ligament in his left leg that left him with cool scar.
"Sometimes I tell people that it's from a shark bite," Mason said. "Other times I might say that I fought some ninjas."
Also headed to New York were Fenton Sund, 12, of Hastings, Nebraska; Olivia Meixner, 14, of McCook, Nebraska; and Maddy Crook, 13, of Beaver Lake near Plattsmouth. Their trip includes a meet-and-greet with the cast of "The Lion King on Broadway," lunch with members of the New York City Police Department, a yacht cruise, photos with The Blue Man Group and many of the usual tourist stops.
The trip is sponsored by Sunshine Kids, a national organization that aims to improve the lives of children with cancer by providing them with group activities that promote self-esteem, personal accomplishment and some plain, old fun. Working with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, who fund the trips, Sunshine Kids gives cancer survivors from all over the country vacations to the Big Apple.
Paula Sund, Fenton's mom, said she was experiencing some separation anxiety. Her son was making his first plane trip.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
"He's never been on vacation without me," she said. "I'm really nervous. Since his treatment, I haven't been away from him for this long."
Fenton, a man of few words who doesn't do photo shoots, overcame cancer of the bone and soft tissue. His instructions from mom were to "take lots of pictures" and "have lots of fun."
Olivia, a freshman at McCook High School, is in remission from T-cell leukemia. She was also making her first plane ride and said the visit to Ground Zero is the event that she thinks will have the most impact on her.
"It's a great opportunity, but I'm definitely a little nervous about letting her go," said mom, Rebecca Meixner. "She's going to have the time of her life."
The 1½-year battle with cancer left Olivia "tired a lot," she said. The leukemia often made her bones ache, but Olivia now thinks she might want to be a nurse so she can give back by helping others.
"It's something that I've just always wanted to do," she said.
Jenny Crook, Maddy's mom, is looking forward to seeing the sketches her daughter creates on the trip. Maddy kept busy doing drawings while in treatment for liver cancer that she inherited in a transplant.
"She loves to draw, especially animal portraits," Jenny said. "She does drawings and makes bandanas for dogs that she sells to raise money for the Nebraska Humane Society. We got our dog a few years ago from the humane society and she's very passionate about that."
Maddy's older brother, Cole, has quite the shoe collection, their mom said. He asked little sister to check out the street vendors for some distinctive footwear.
"I'll take pictures for him, but I'm not bringing any back," Maddy said. "He didn't give me any money."
Asked what instructions Maddy was given by her mother, she was quick with the answer.
"Be careful. I've heard that about a thousand times," she said.
1 of 20
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Oliver Henderson plays first base waiting for some action. Without a left hand Henderson is able to adapt to the world of baseball.
Jeff Strufing enjoys being able to help people during group classes at Kosama. Despite his cancer diagnosis, Strufing hasn’t let it change his lifestyle. The 46-year-old business owner, husband and father of two still works part-time as a paramedic and teaches weekly classes at three gyms. He’s done it all while undergoing chemotherapy treatments.
Margie Irfan practices bicep curls during her workout at Life Time Fitness. Iftan entered the world of bodybuilding when she was 46 years old. The Omaha woman has lost 10 percent of her body fat while maintaining the same weight — and she’s got the toned muscles to prove it.
Nancy Nygren works out at least three times a week to help keep off more than 65 pounds that she lost a decade ago. “She’s the perfect example of somebody who has lost a significant amount of weight and has done it the right way,” said Jennifer Yee, who leads Nygren’s boot camp class and is also an instructor in Creighton University’s exercise science program.
Since starting her weight-loss journey, Keasha Hawkins-Moore is closing in on dropping half of her starting weight — 500 pounds. During that journey, she's battled cancer, lost loved ones and strengthened her faith.
Harley Swanek had been living with an undetected heart condition for the first seven months of her life. It caused her to become unresponsive for more than 30 minutes, leading to a brain injury. Harley's back home and relearning all of her milestones.
A roundup of inspirational stories from Midlanders with heart
There's the woman with MS who runs despite her diagnosis. The 7-year-old born without his left hand who plays baseball just like the other kids his age. The refugee who turned to Zumba to help her recover from cancer treatments. Check out their inspiring stories and others below.
1 of 20
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Oliver Henderson plays first base waiting for some action. Without a left hand Henderson is able to adapt to the world of baseball.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Libby DiBiase runs in a 14-pound vest during a workout at CrossFit Kinesis in Gretna. This Omaha police officer uses CrossFit to keep in shape for her unpredictable job.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jeff Strufing enjoys being able to help people during group classes at Kosama. Despite his cancer diagnosis, Strufing hasn’t let it change his lifestyle. The 46-year-old business owner, husband and father of two still works part-time as a paramedic and teaches weekly classes at three gyms. He’s done it all while undergoing chemotherapy treatments.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Margie Irfan practices bicep curls during her workout at Life Time Fitness. Iftan entered the world of bodybuilding when she was 46 years old. The Omaha woman has lost 10 percent of her body fat while maintaining the same weight — and she’s got the toned muscles to prove it.
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jack Mallett practices his tennis skills at Miracle Hill tennis courts. After deciding to quit drinking Mallett, 92, made tennis his addiction.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Michelle Graft runs on the Wabash Trace in Council Bluffs to train for her portion of the MS Run the US relay. Gaft who has MS uses running to keep the symptoms at bay.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Mary Manhart works out at the Downtown YMCA four times a week. She sees the people at the gym as her extended family.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hadeel Haider started to exercise after being treated for Hodgkin's lymphoma, and she fell in love with Zumba. Haider now teaches Zumba class at the the Maple Street YMCA.
Nancy Nygren works out at least three times a week to help keep off more than 65 pounds that she lost a decade ago. “She’s the perfect example of somebody who has lost a significant amount of weight and has done it the right way,” said Jennifer Yee, who leads Nygren’s boot camp class and is also an instructor in Creighton University’s exercise science program.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tom Carney does a workout during kickboxing class. Carney used to work out so he could eat whatever he wanted. Now he understands diet is just as important as exercise.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rik Zortman runs the name of children who have died of cancer. He has ran the name of more than 250 children since his son's death in 2009.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Katie Chipman, a 12-year-old gymnast with juvenile arthritis, practices at Airborne Academy. Chipman works to hard to compete and only misses practices if her symptoms are too severe.
MEGAN SMITH/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Joe Reisdorff and Dan Masters grew up in the same town, attending the same church were never close until Reisdorff needed a new kidney and Masters was a match.
Still recovering from a heart transplant, Rick Ganem wouldn't be able to make it to his daughter Sarah's wedding. So she brought the ceremony to his hospital room.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Since starting her weight-loss journey, Keasha Hawkins-Moore is closing in on dropping half of her starting weight — 500 pounds. During that journey, she's battled cancer, lost loved ones and strengthened her faith.
MEGAN MCGILL/THE WORLD-HERALD
Leota "Lee" Brown suffered a stroke and two days later, the 98-year-old was back to her spunky self at home in an assisted-living facility. She's required no therapy since the stroke.
MADONNA REHABILITATION HOSPITALS
Harley Swanek had been living with an undetected heart condition for the first seven months of her life. It caused her to become unresponsive for more than 30 minutes, leading to a brain injury. Harley's back home and relearning all of her milestones.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.