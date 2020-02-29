Events continue to move quickly on the novel coronavirus front.
To help you catch up, we’re recapping some key developments of the past week, focusing in particular on what’s been happening in Nebraska.
The main message from public health officials: Don’t panic, but do begin to take steps to prepare at work and at home. (More on that here.) Hospitals and schools are among those updating preparedness plans to target the coronavirus.
The good news, said Dr. Tom Safranek, Nebraska’s state epidemiologist, is that we have some time to prepare. Efforts to track people who may have been exposed to the virus through travel or close contact with travelers in hard-hit areas are continuing. The aim is to delay the virus’ arrival in the area and, if it arrives, to blunt its spread.
Health care providers also are being asked to query patients with coughs and fever about travel abroad. With the virus now in more countries, the state last week expanded the list of nations on its watch list.
Not only does limiting the virus’ spread stand to minimize the impact on the state’s residents, it’s also intended to keep health care systems from becoming overburdened.
“I’m grateful we don’t have a sense of urgency like it’s exploding right now,” Safranek said. “We’re able to plan ahead.”
Sign up for the Live Well Nebraska newsletter
Get the latest health headlines and inspiring stories straight to your inbox.
By Saturday, more than 85,000 people had been infected with the coronavirus in at least 60 countries and more than 2,900 had died.
On Saturday, a person in the Seattle area became the first in the United States to die after contracting the coronavirus. Sixty-five cases of the virus have been reported in the U.S.
The preceding week ended with the Feb. 21 departure of 57 Americans from the hard-hit Wuhan area of China who had completed 14 days under quarantine at the Nebraska National Guard’s Camp Ashland. All left with clean bills of health. Their departure followed the Feb. 17 arrival of 13 other Americans who had been aboard the stricken cruise ship Diamond Princess off Japan’s coast. Those people went to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus. Eleven of the 13 tested positive for the coronavirus and two were negative.
On Monday and Tuesday of last week, two more travelers from the Diamond Princess joined the 13, bringing the total to 15. The two new arrivals, both spouses of the travelers already in Omaha, had been housed at Air Force installations in Texas and California. Both also are positive for the coronavirus, bringing the count to 13 positive and two negative.
Depending on their symptoms and underlying medical conditions, the travelers were housed in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit or the separate National Quarantine Unit. By midweek, those who’d had more serious symptoms had improved and all 15 were in the quarantine unit.
On Tuesday, UNMC researchers announced that they had begun the first clinical trial in the United States of an experimental treatment for the coronavirus, sponsored by an arm of the National Institutes of Health. The first patient to enroll in the trial is one of the Americans from the cruise ship.
Also on Tuesday, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said an outbreak of coronavirus in the United States was a matter of when, not if. They encouraged Americans to begin to prepare.
President Donald Trump on Wednesday appointed Vice President Mike Pence to head the nation’s response to the virus. Trump last week requested $2.5 billion from Congress to fight the virus. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer countered with a proposal for $8.5 billion.
Shortly afterward, the CDC confirmed the infection of a California woman with no known exposure to the coronavirus through travel or close contact with a known infected person. That suggests the virus may have been transmitted within the community. Health officials have since reported three more unexplained cases, in California, Oregon and Washington state.
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett told The World-Herald on Wednesday that he expects the virus to stop many Chinese visitors — and others — from coming to Omaha on May 2 for Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting. Other big local events, including the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials, also face uncertainty. Swim Trial tickets, however, were selling well. The stock market, on the other hand, took a beating because of coronavirus fears — logging its worst week since 2008.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Part of the problem is that nobody really believes the non-stop hysteria of the media. You can only scream so many times, and be proven wrong every time, before people stop listening.
This is going to be a major problem when there actually IS something serious that comes along.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.