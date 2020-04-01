It’s not yet clear whether health officials in the U.S. will recommend that healthy people wear face masks out in public during the coronavirus outbreak.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering changing its guidelines to encourage people to do so.

Dr. Robert Redfield, the agency’s director, confirmed in an interview Monday with NPR that the agency is reviewing its guidelines on who should wear masks. The review is based on new data showing high rates of transmission by people who are infected but either have no symptoms or don’t know they’re infected.

When asked Monday whether everyone should wear nonmedical fabric masks, President Donald Trump said federal officials could discuss it. He added that “it could be something like that for a limited period of time.”

If the guidance does change, it’s still expected to recommend reserving N95 and surgical masks for the professionals. In fact, those who have them are encouraged to donate them to health care providers.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Tuesday expressed concern that recommending that the public wear masks could worsen shortages for the health care workers.

He told CNN, however, that federal health officials are discussing the wider use of masks in the community.

Some experts have argued that cloth masks, such as those local volunteers recently have been sewing for health care providers, could play a role in reducing transmission of the virus.

Others, however, have expressed concern that masks could provide people with a false sense of security and make them less rigorous about social distancing. Indeed, staying home or keeping 6 feet apart in groups of 10 or fewer still are seen as key measures in stopping the virus from spreading more widely.

But like everything about dealing with a newly discovered virus, the issue is complicated, said Dr. Alison Freifeld, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Masks offer different levels of protection. Paper surgical masks, she said, can serve as a barrier to protect people from the large, virus-containing droplets that infected people can emit when they cough, sneeze or even talk. Such masks mainly are worn by those who are ill, to contain the droplets and protect those around them.

The N95 masks, on the other hand, can keep out tiny particles that can float in the air for hours. Those are the kind desperately needed to protect health care workers who are in close contact with patients.

“Both masks play a role for hospital workers, both to protect our patients and to protect ourselves,” said Freifeld, who trained with Fauci at the National Institutes of Health. “So we need this (protective gear) in health care settings.”

The data regarding cloth masks is scant, and the masks come with a number of pros and cons.

Theoretically, Freifeld said, they may provide a barrier to keep well people from picking up droplets and to keep ill people from spreading them. And, since the virus is a stealthy one that people can emit days before they show symptoms, it may make sense for people who are at risk to wear masks of some kind.

But a loosely fitting mask will have gaps around the edges, and air containing infectious particles could flow through and get trapped around the nose and mouth. Also, people could contaminate the masks while putting them on, adjusting them or taking them off. If people are constantly adjusting such masks, she said, they could become contaminated by touch.

On the plus side, Freifeld said, the masks could keep people from touching their noses and mouths, which allows the virus to enter the body.

Overall, she said, it’s probably reasonable for people to use cloth masks if they follow certain rules:

Use them no more than three or four hours at a time, then wash them in hot water and dry them thoroughly before the next use.

Wash hands for 20 seconds before donning a mask and after taking it off.

Don’t touch the outside of the mask while wearing it or touch your face under the mask.

“There’s an element of psychological comfort in wearing a mask,” Freifeld said. “But I would not want that to be a substitute for strong social distancing and hand-washing.”

Dr. Rudolf Kotula, an infectious disease physician with Methodist Physicians Clinic, said social distancing remains the way to go.

But because anyone a person encounters could be an asymptomatic virus spreader, a mask may be better than no mask. Wearing a mask in a closed environment, such as a trip to the grocery store, may be a reasonable option.

Meanwhile, medical masks now are required in patient care areas for employees of large health systems in Omaha and Lincoln.

Nebraska Medicine requires staff to wear masks in all areas where care is being provided. CHI Health and Lincoln’s Bryan Health have adopted similar policies.

Methodist Health System on Monday began requiring staff in clinical care areas to wear a surgical mask. Those working with patients who are positive for COVID-19 or suspected of being positive must wear N95 masks. Masks also are provided to all visitors.

The Methodist Health System is allowing sewn cloth masks only when they’re worn over an N95 mask, a step intended to preserve the N95 for a few additional uses.

This report includes material from the Washington Post.