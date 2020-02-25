Another American who has tested positive for the coronavirus was expected to arrive in Omaha on Tuesday evening. The person, who was evacuated more than a week ago from a cruise ship off the coast of Japan, was to be taken to the National Quarantine Unit inside UNMC’s Davis Global Center in midtown Omaha.
For the second time this week, an American who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus has been brought to Nebraska.
The person, who was evacuated more than a week ago from a cruise ship off the coast of Japan, is the spouse of one of the 13 people who arrived in Omaha on Feb. 17 for monitoring and treatment of the coronavirus.
The person originally was being monitored at Travis Air Force Base in California.
The new arrival brings to 15 the number of people who were on the Diamond Princess and who now are under quarantine on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Tuesday’s transfer is expected to be the last time spouses from the ship will be reunited at UNMC/Nebraska Medicine.
One of the people under quarantine on the campus still has a spouse in another quarantine location, but that person has tested negative for the virus. Those who are negative are not being transferred.
The 15th passenger flew from California to Omaha’s Eppley Airfield late Tuesday. As with previous transfers, the person arrived at a remote area of the tarmac at Eppley. The traveler did not enter the main terminal.
After arriving, the passenger was taken directly to the National Quarantine Unit on the UNMC/Nebraska Medicine campus.
With the new traveler’s arrival, there are 13 in the 20-bed quarantine unit and two receiving care in the separate, 10-bed Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. Thirteen of the travelers have tested positive for the disease, called COVID-19. Two have tested negative. If the two remain healthy, they could leave quarantine March 2.
A look back at the Nebraska Medical Center biocontainment unit’s Ebola patients
Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.