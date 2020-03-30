A temporary surge tent will be installed Monday outside the emergency department at Nebraska Medical Center on Dewey Avenue, hospital officials said.

The space will allow additional bed capacity and increases the med center’s preparedness for a potential influx of patients seeking emergency services.

The tent will have electricity, Internet, heat and air conditioning. It's designed for eight patients on stretchers. If needed, additional patients can be placed in chairs.

The tent will block passage on Dewey Avenue, officials said. All traffic attempting to travel west on Dewey Avenue will be diverted.

The tent has been available for use for 10 years as part of the pandemic planning process. It has been set up before during drills, but never deployed for use outside of training.

