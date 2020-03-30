It’s not unusual to hear helicopters overhead outside the Nebraska Medical Center’s emergency room entrance near 43rd Street and Dewey Avenue.

On Monday, however, the scene got another element straight from the archives of the television show “M*A*S*H” — a big green tent that will provide temporary surge capacity, if needed, for patients who arrive with symptoms of COVID-19.

Dr. Michael Wadman, an emergency room physician with Nebraska Medicine, said the tent will provide additional space where health care workers can see patients with respiratory symptoms separately from those visiting the emergency room for other reasons. Many of those patients are vulnerable because of other health conditions.

The hospital already is using a space in the nearby Doctor’s Building South to see patients with symptoms of the virus, including cough, fever and difficulty breathing. The tent, which probably won’t open for business until next week, will offer additional room if needed.

“We’re hopeful we won’t need it for a large numbers of patients,” said Wadman, who also serves as chairman of emergency medicine at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. “But when we need it, it will be ready.”

Hospitals throughout the area are preparing overflow space and repurposing employees as they brace for what experts predict will be a coming spike in cases of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus disease.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts repeated during his daily press conference Monday that the state could see a peak of coronavirus cases in mid- to late April and encouraged Nebraskans to continue to prepare.

Local hospitals in mid-March opted to postpone and reschedule most nonessential surgeries and medical procedures for 90 days in an effort to conserve medical supplies, prevent staff burnout and free up beds as more coronavirus cases emerged in the state.

Nebraska Medicine previously relocated pediatric patients from the seventh floor of the hospital’s University Tower in order to clear that space for additional coronavirus patients, if needed. By Monday, the tower’s fifth floor had been converted to negative airflow to accommodate patients suspected of having COVID-19. Patients in the hospital’s pediatric intensive care unit are being moved to the ninth floor of Clarkson Tower to create additional space in University Tower.

Nebraska Medicine also is consolidating labor and delivery services at the midtown medical center. As of April 4, all patients scheduled to deliver at the Bellevue Medical Center will deliver on the fourth floor of University Tower instead. Labor and delivery staff also will move from the Bellevue hospital to the Nebraska Medical Center. Affected patients have been notified of the change.

CHI Health, meanwhile, is working on a plan to set aside space at Midlands Hospital in Papillion and on the sixth floor at St. Elizabeth Regional Medical Center in Lincoln.

Dr. Cliff Robertson, CHI’s chief executive, said the health system currently has plenty of capacity. The newly designated areas most likely would be for use in special circumstances.

“I hope it’s a plan that we put together and it just ends up being a big waste of time,” Robertson said.

CHI Health, he said, also can tap resources from across the health system’s larger network, CommonSpirit Health, if needed.

The Methodist Health System is designating a respiratory floor or department at each of its hospitals to care for patients who are under investigation for COVID-19 or have for the illness. Methodist Hospital has designated 7 North and 6 North for that purpose. In addition to other steps, the health system has established plans for using negative pressure rooms. It also has the ability to use preoperative and postoperative rooms for additional capacity.

Methodist has created labor pools so officials can tap additional staff when needed and cross-train staff to work in other areas. Supply teams are working to keep protective equipment stocked for staff. The health system also has invested in UV light technology so it can disinfect protective N95 masks if needed.

Nebraska Medicine’s Wadman said most people with symptoms of COVID-19 will be able to care for themselves at home. Some 80% or more of people with the illness will have mild symptoms. Those who are concerned, however, should contact their health care provider to make arrangements before going to a clinic.

All three large health systems in the Omaha area have help lines or web-based screening tools that allow patients to be assessed and referred for testing if necessary.

“That’s the safest way to be assessed and tested,” Wadman said.

Those who arrive at the medical center’s emergency room in stable condition but with more serious symptoms will be taken to the overflow clinic or, if it’s busy, the tent, he said.

Nebraska Medicine has a second tent it could erect on the patio in front of the nearby Munroe-Meyer Institute if necessary.

The tent erected Monday is equipped with heating, cooling and Internet and can serve about eight patients at a time. Patient areas are separated by dividers so those inside can adhere to guidelines for social distancing. Patients with life-threatening symptoms will be seen in a designated area in the emergency department.