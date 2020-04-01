The lesson was on primary versus secondary sources.
So teacher Stephanie Howell brought her grandparents’ wedding photo and her own military service jacket to show the students.
Primary sources, Howell explained, are original records — documents, interviews, music or even objects like her jacket and photo. A textbook, on the other hand, is a secondary source — something that has to reference a primary source to get its information.
The Lincoln Public Schools teacher said she’ll be writing about giving this lesson.
“I never thought I’d be in front of a camera teaching on TV,” Howell said to the viewers.
With schools closed all over Nebraska, teachers are trying new ways to educate kids. Add teaching on TV to the list.
The Nebraska State Education Association and News Channel Nebraska have partnered to create Teacher TV. For four hours a day, teachers are delivering lessons to students stuck at home.
The programming is available on cable TV or can be streamed online at any time for free. Programming for elementary students airs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Lessons for secondary students are from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
NSEA President Jenni Benson said her organization was looking for ways to reach as many students and families as possible with live or recorded lessons by educators.
Many school districts are offering online lessons or handing out paper packets that some students might need assistance with to complete. Benson said parents shouldn’t have to worry about doing an activity with their kids every second.
On Teacher TV, Benson said teachers will guide students through lessons as they would in person.
