Surgeon after surgeon told the California man that they couldn’t repair his bowling ball-size hernia.
One surgeon took a glance and immediately tossed his hands in the air. He couldn’t help.
Schulz, 74, had a complicated case because of the size of the hernia. He already had undergone several procedures, but none proved to be a long-term fix.
Schulz finally went to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha, where last month doctors were able to successfully repair the large hernia bulging near his waistline.
The vast majority of hernias are related to previous surgeries in which the incision or muscles don’t heal properly, said Dr. Robert Fitzgibbons, a CHI Health surgeon. Hernias occur when tissue pushes through a weak spot in the abdominal muscles.
Fitzgibbons said he could understand why so many surgeons were reluctant to treat the hernia. But with newer techniques, he felt confident that he could help Schulz.
“We see case after case just like this,” Fitzgibbons said.
During a six-hour surgery, Fitzgibbons separated Schulz’s abdominal muscles and placed mesh between the layers. He then anchored the mesh to Schulz’s hip bone and pubic bone to better hold it in place.
Before being treated at the Omaha hospital, Schulz had traveled to surgeons in California and Nevada. He underwent nine surgeries and bought braces and belts to help with the pain.
“This was a last resort,” he said.
Schulz’s first hernia surgery took place in his hometown of Bishop, California, in 2012. Doctors fixed that hernia, which was about the size of a walnut, when they performed gallbladder surgery on him.
Four months later, the hernia was back. This time, said Schulz’s wife, Bonnie, it was about the size of an egg. As it got larger, Schulz was referred to a surgeon in Reno, Nevada.
That surgery proved to be another quick but short-lived fix. Again, a few months after surgery, the hernia reappeared.
The cycle continued. After one surgery, Schulz went into septic shock. He spent four days in the intensive care unit.
Schulz’s niece learned of Fitzgibbons and his program at CUMC-Bergan through friends. She kept urging her aunt to make a call.
Bonnie Schulz said the choice was up to her husband.
Schulz didn’t want to continue living with the large hernia. It kept him from picking up his great-grandchildren and roughhousing with them.
Schulz stopped taking his daily three-mile walks. If he tried to undertake the outings, he was left aching.
He swapped his jeans for shorts and pants with elastic waistbands. He stopped wearing T-shirts because of the way they clung to the hernia. He often wore jackets, even in the summer months, to cover it.
“I was embarrassed to go out in public,” he said.
Bonnie Schulz finally called Fitzgibbons’ office. She explained her husband’s situation and mailed off a packet full of his medical history related to the hernia.
The couple met with Fitzgibbons for the first time in February. With the go-ahead for surgery, the Schulzes packed up their fifth-wheel camper in May and headed to Omaha. Schulz had the surgery in early June.
“It’s been overwhelming and fabulous to see how good he feels,” Bonnie Schulz said. “They’ve given David back his life.”
Schulz and his wife plan to start the five-day drive home on Monday. Then, he’ll focus on getting his life back to normal.
“It came out a success,” Schulz said.
Schulz plans to fish, travel and get back to his walking routine.
But first, he’s planning to buy a new pair of jean shorts.
1 of 17
ARIELPANOWICZ.COM
Matthew Eledge and husband Elliot Dougherty plan to explain her out-of-the-ordinary birth to their daughter in terms she can understand: that her grandmother furnished the garden where she grew, and that her aunt, Lea Yribe, generously supplied the seeds.
One pothole did a passenger a favor when the ambulance he was in struck it, according to first responders. Gretna firefighters were taking a man suffering chest pain and a high heart rate to the hospital. While en route to Lakeside Hospital, the ambulance hit a pothole. The jolt returned the patient’s heart rate to normal.
Thought to be brain dead, doctors took former Creighton Bluejays play-by-play announcer T. Scott Marr off life support. Before his family settled on a funeral home, they decided to see their dad one more time. When they got there, he was awake and speaking.
Karla Perez was 22 weeks pregnant when she suffered a catastrophic brain bleed and was declared brain dead. Her unborn child was alive, but wouldn't survive delivery. So family and doctors kept her on life support. Angel was born eight weeks later.
Darnisha Ladd never imagined Snapchat would help save her life after she suffered a stroke. But needing a precise timeline of events, doctors and family relied on a post on the phone app and were able to give her a needed medication in time.
Lindsey and Derek Teten's triplets are one in a million. Literally. The Nebraska City couple's three daughters, born in late June 2017, are identical and were conceived without fertility treatments. The girls were the second set of spontaneous triplets born at Methodist Women's Hospital. The first set, also girls, was born in 2015.
What makes Jamey Dougall's health story unusual is his treatment plan. Dougall, who's legally blind, uses a special pair of glasses to see. He's seen his wife Kandice, his two daughters, and now, his favorite college football team — the Huskers.
Doctors diagnosed the paralysis that was creeping up Justin Chenier's legs as Guillain-Barre syndrome. It would become so serious that the Omaha man would nearly lose consciousness while screaming because of the pain. The syndrome was triggered by West Nile virus.
Kenze Messman's been diagnosed with several chronic illnesses. Sometimes her heart rate climbs, seizures send her to the floor and migraines leave her in the dark. And one of the ailments causes the 17-year-old to have allergic reactions to almost everything.
The skin on Sharan Bryson's leg was black from lack of circulation. She felt nothing but a sharp, stabbing pain. The leg was dead, and her best option was amputation. Bryson bounced back and put her hard work to the test by running a 5K.
Chase Tiemann has had numerous surgeries in his young life, including the amputation of his left arm. The Omaha boy has a condition that causes tumors — sometimes benign, sometimes cancerous — to form on his body. To boost his spirits after amputation, the Papillion Fire Department named Chase an honorary firefighter.
Wesley Woods battled heart disease for 20 years. He'd racked up nine heart attacks, multiple surgeries and one heart transplant. He was tired of hospitals. Tired of chest pain. Tired of feeling tired. Woods was lucky — he received a second transplant.
Amber Kudrna wasn't sure she'd be able to have a child of her own. After two kidney transplants, doctors gave the Omaha woman a laundry list of potential pregnancy complications. Kudrna and husband Adam weighed their options and, in September 2018, welcomed a baby boy.
Joe Nolan couldn't take his son James' pain away. But he could find a way to share it. Nolan got a tattoo that arched across his head, just like his son's scar. James was born with a handful of ailments, including one that regularly requires his skull to be reshaped.
One rare disease left an Omaha doctor eating a shakelike formula to supplement her diet. A friend said it tasted like cat food. An Omaha man woke up after his family took him off life support. And a Lincoln teen is allergic to almost everything.
Check out the stories on their unusual ailments and sometimes equally unusual treatment plans.
1 of 17
ARIELPANOWICZ.COM
Matthew Eledge and husband Elliot Dougherty plan to explain her out-of-the-ordinary birth to their daughter in terms she can understand: that her grandmother furnished the garden where she grew, and that her aunt, Lea Yribe, generously supplied the seeds.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
One pothole did a passenger a favor when the ambulance he was in struck it, according to first responders. Gretna firefighters were taking a man suffering chest pain and a high heart rate to the hospital. While en route to Lakeside Hospital, the ambulance hit a pothole. The jolt returned the patient’s heart rate to normal.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thought to be brain dead, doctors took former Creighton Bluejays play-by-play announcer T. Scott Marr off life support. Before his family settled on a funeral home, they decided to see their dad one more time. When they got there, he was awake and speaking.
HANDOUT
Karla Perez was 22 weeks pregnant when she suffered a catastrophic brain bleed and was declared brain dead. Her unborn child was alive, but wouldn't survive delivery. So family and doctors kept her on life support. Angel was born eight weeks later.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Darnisha Ladd never imagined Snapchat would help save her life after she suffered a stroke. But needing a precise timeline of events, doctors and family relied on a post on the phone app and were able to give her a needed medication in time.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lindsey and Derek Teten's triplets are one in a million. Literally. The Nebraska City couple's three daughters, born in late June 2017, are identical and were conceived without fertility treatments. The girls were the second set of spontaneous triplets born at Methodist Women's Hospital. The first set, also girls, was born in 2015.
JAMEY DOUGALL
What makes Jamey Dougall's health story unusual is his treatment plan. Dougall, who's legally blind, uses a special pair of glasses to see. He's seen his wife Kandice, his two daughters, and now, his favorite college football team — the Huskers.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Doctors diagnosed the paralysis that was creeping up Justin Chenier's legs as Guillain-Barre syndrome. It would become so serious that the Omaha man would nearly lose consciousness while screaming because of the pain. The syndrome was triggered by West Nile virus.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kenze Messman's been diagnosed with several chronic illnesses. Sometimes her heart rate climbs, seizures send her to the floor and migraines leave her in the dark. And one of the ailments causes the 17-year-old to have allergic reactions to almost everything.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
The skin on Sharan Bryson's leg was black from lack of circulation. She felt nothing but a sharp, stabbing pain. The leg was dead, and her best option was amputation. Bryson bounced back and put her hard work to the test by running a 5K.
HANDOUT
Chase Tiemann has had numerous surgeries in his young life, including the amputation of his left arm. The Omaha boy has a condition that causes tumors — sometimes benign, sometimes cancerous — to form on his body. To boost his spirits after amputation, the Papillion Fire Department named Chase an honorary firefighter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wesley Woods battled heart disease for 20 years. He'd racked up nine heart attacks, multiple surgeries and one heart transplant. He was tired of hospitals. Tired of chest pain. Tired of feeling tired. Woods was lucky — he received a second transplant.
Amber Kudrna wasn't sure she'd be able to have a child of her own. After two kidney transplants, doctors gave the Omaha woman a laundry list of potential pregnancy complications. Kudrna and husband Adam weighed their options and, in September 2018, welcomed a baby boy.
Joe Nolan couldn't take his son James' pain away. But he could find a way to share it. Nolan got a tattoo that arched across his head, just like his son's scar. James was born with a handful of ailments, including one that regularly requires his skull to be reshaped.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.