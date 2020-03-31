Gov. Pete Ricketts says Nebraska can expect tough days ahead battling the coronavirus, and a new study from the University of Washington now offers a grim forecast of how tough it could get: It predicts nearly 450 Nebraskans could die.

The sobering projections come as Nebraska appears to be entering a new chapter in its battle against the pandemic.

Confirmed cases are surging; Tuesday's morning's count of 153 is more than two times as many as a week earlier. In the past week, the state has also seen its first three COVID-19 deaths.

The new study created a state-by-state statistical model intended to examine whether health systems in each state are prepared for the peak of the pandemic, and on that count it offers good news for Nebraska. It suggests the state does have enough hospital beds and ICU beds to meet the upcoming surge.

Nebraska at its peak in late April would need 202 ICU beds, within its capacity of 232 such beds.

But by late April, it projects the state would be seeing an eye-popping 13 coronavirus deaths per day, on the way to a total of 442 by the time the pandemic’s first wave ends in late June.

For Iowa, the study also projects the state would stay within hospital capacity but see 777 deaths. For the nation, the model is forecasting an overwhelmed health system and nearly 84,000 deaths.

No one knows for sure when the pandemic will end or how severe it could get. The landscape in the battle changes daily, as do the efforts of states and the federal government to combat COVID-19.

But Debbie Birx, the coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, mentioned the University of Washington study in the Rose Garden on Sunday, saying it mirrored the federal government's own projections. She said the university group "ended up with the same numbers."

The study also appears to support Ricketts’ words Monday that April will be difficult. He noted various projections that show the virus peaking in mid- to late April in Nebraska.

"We've got a lot of work getting ready to be prepared for what is going to be a tough month," he said.

The governor urged Nebraskans to redouble their efforts to use social distancing and go out only when they need to in an effort to flatten the growth curve "and make sure everyone that needs hospital care will be able to get it."

Nebraska on Monday reported 18 new cases and has had 79 new cases in four days. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday announced the state's biggest single-day increase with 88 new cases and two deaths that brought the state total to six.

The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation unveiled its forecasting model last week, using data on confirmed COVID-19 deaths by day for states and death rates globally, data on hospital capacity and utilization and statistics on the stress that treatment of coronavirus cases put on hospitals. It creates forecasts of deaths and hospital capacity over the next four months.

The model is a dynamic one, changing daily as new cases are reported in each state. The latest forecasts in the model don't include Nebraska's most recent deaths or one of the Iowa deaths.

While the model spits out specific figures like the 442 deaths in Nebraska, it actually is based on a range of possibilities. The death range for Nebraska as of Tuesday morning, for example, was roughly between 220 and 900.

Under the study's projections, Nebraska deaths would peak at 13 per day on April 28 before beginning to drop May 6. The final deaths would come in late June.

At the peak, the study said, ICU bed needs would range from 108 to 368. At that upper figure, Nebraska would be well above its current capacity of 232.

The model also estimates that Nebraska would need 158 ventilators at peak. Ricketts has said the state has 600 ventilators available.

When it comes to regular hospital beds, Nebraska has more than 3,100 available, more than the top end of the predicted range of 615 to 2,477.

The model notes whether each state has implemented stay-at-home orders or closed educational facilities and nonessential services. It lists no such formal restrictions for Nebraska, although schools have closed and have shifted to online learning.

The model’s latest national projections Tuesday indicate the United States is 13,856 beds below the capacity needed to handle the peak surge expected in the middle of April.

But the key projections are the ones for individual states, since each state is battling the virus in its own hospitals and under social distancing orders set by its governor and health officials.

New York, currently under siege from the coronavirus, is estimated to need 11,320 ICU beds, more than 10 times the number available.