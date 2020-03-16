Middle school students, teachers and sponsors are being self-quarantined in Grand Island after returning from a trip to New York City.

The Central District Health Department, which covers Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, worked with the travelers upon their return to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

They've been asked to stay in one area of their homes, away from other household members, for 14 days. They are being asked to take their temperature every 12 hours. If they show symptoms of a cough, fever and shortness of breath, they should contact their health care provider, health department officials said.

The department also screened travelers returning from California and Washington.

In total, the department worked with nearly 150 returning travelers.

"We continue to work on slowing the presence of COVID-19 in our district thereby reducing the strain on our healthcare system and on our community in general," said Teresa Anderson, director of the Central District Health Department.