20180721_liv_worldrecords145454 (copy)

Sunrise behind the Henry Doorly Zoo's Desert Dome.

 BILL BATSON/THE WORLD-HERALD

The City of Omaha is closing its public libraries and community centers to help stop the spread of coronavirus, Mayor Jean Stothert said Sunday, and officials are considering limiting crowds at local businesses to 25 to 50 people for the same reason.

A decision on setting the crowd limit may be made Monday, she said.

Stothert, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and others spoke Sunday afternoon at a press conference at the Douglas County Health Department. At the event, Adi Pour, the director of the Douglas County Health Department, listed several places where two people recently diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, had visited. The list includes the March 4 Creighton-Georgetown basketball game and the March 7 Creighton-Seton Hall game, both of which were held at Omaha's CHI Health Center.

A list of other spots visited by those people is in a photo attached to this article.

Place list

The list of places visited by two people with coronavirus disease.

The announcement came the same day that both the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium and Lauritzen Gardens said they will be closed starting Monday and through the end of the month.

The Council Bluffs Community School District also announced Sunday that classes and school activities in the district will be canceled beginning Tuesday and through March 27. Also following the same schedule will be Lewis Central, St. Albert Catholic and Heartland Christian schools in the Bluffs, and the Treynor, Tri-Center, Riverside and Underwood school districts in Pottawattamie County.  

Stay with Omaha.com for updates on this developing story.

Photos: Nebraska serves as quarantine site for coronavirus

1 of 30

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, 402-444-1102,

twitter.com/gaarder

Tags

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email