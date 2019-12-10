LINCOLN — A pair of Nebraska lawmakers want to cap the soaring out-of-pocket costs for insulin at $100 per month.

State Sens. Kate Bolz of Lincoln and Justin Wayne of Omaha are each planning proposals that could make Nebraska the third state to impose such caps. Colorado passed a $100 monthly cap in May and Illinois followed suit last month.

The measures are in response to dramatic insulin price increases over the last two decades that have forced as many as one in four people with diabetes to cut back or skip doses, according to a recent study by Yale researchers. At least four people have died this year from rationing their insulin.

"Accessibility to life-saving medicines shouldn't be a privilege for only those who can afford them," Wayne said in announcing his plans Tuesday. "Access to medicine should be a right for everyone who needs it."

Bolz said she sees the legislation as a matter of fairness and a way to help constituents. She began looking into the issue during the summer after being approached by a constituent. Over the following months she heard from a number of people.

Among them was the mother of a college student worried about how he would pay for his insulin after leaving home. There was also a woman nearing retirement age, who had recently been diagnosed with diabetes and was facing large, unexpected costs.

Prescription drug prices have become a major political issue this year as costs of both new and long-used medicines have soared. Insulin, in particular, has been a concern because it is key to survival for nearly 7.5 million Americans with diabetes.

The drug was discovered in the 1920s and costs as little as $4 per vial to produce. But prices have risen from an average of $35 per vial to $275 over two decades. Prices of newer, more effective formulations of insulin can be much higher.

Insulin is a hormone that helps blood glucose, also called blood sugar, move into cells for use as energy. Diabetes occurs when the body does not make insulin or does not use insulin well, allowing glucose to build up in the bloodstream. High blood glucose levels can lead to serious health problems including heart disease, strokes, blindness, kidney failure, lower limb amputations and death.

People with Type 1 diabetes, which is usually diagnosed in children and young adults, do not make insulin at all and must take it to survive. Some people with Type 2 diabetes also must take insulin. Type 2 diabetes typically is diagnosed at middle-age or later and occurs when the body can no longer make or use insulin well.

Like the Colorado and Illinois bills, the Nebraska proposals would apply only to people covered by individual or group health insurance plans regulated by the state. It would not apply to the self-funded plans commonly provided by larger employers.

