We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Nebraska State Sen. Tony Vargas announced Wednesday that his father, Antonio Vargas, has died of COVID-19.

Antonio Vargas had spent 31 days on a ventilator in a New York City hospital.

“He has always been a fighter. Even up until the very end, he was fighting this disease,” Vargas said in a Facebook post.

In a video on Twitter a few weeks ago, with his wife, Lauren, by his side, Vargas said his parents, Lidia and Antonio Vargas of Long Island, both tested positive for COVID-19.

Vargas is originally from New York City; two older brothers and their families still live there, he said.

His father, with more severe symptoms, became a patient in an intensive care unit at a local hospital. Antonio Vargas was in critical condition and on a ventilator for 31 days until he died early Wednesday. He was 72.

“My father has always been a source of quiet strength for our family,” Vargas said in a press release. “He has always been a fighter and, for the last month, fought for his life, to overcome this disease. Words cannot describe what this loss means for me, my mother and brothers, and all of our family and friends here in the U.S. and in Peru.”

As he did when he first announced his father’s COVID-19 diagnosis, Vargas urged people to take the coronavirus seriously.

“This is deeply personal for me. I don’t want another family to go through what we are experiencing right now,” he said.

Vargas has represented District 7, which includes downtown Omaha and part of South Omaha, since 2017.