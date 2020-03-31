Nebraska recorded its fourth death from the coronavirus Tuesday, as cases statewide rose to 177.

A Buffalo County man in his 90s has died from the disease, according to Jeremy Eschliman, health director for the Two Rivers Public Health Department. Kearney is in Buffalo County.

Eschliman said death underscores the seriousness of the virus, and he offered his condolences to the family.

“As our community holds this family in our thoughts, we urge everyone to continue to practice social distancing,” he said. “This underscores … the importance of the measures we’re taking as individuals and as a state to help slow the spread of the virus.”

Also on Tuesday, three of the four confirmed cases in Adams County (the Hastings area) are of unknown origin, so the disease is presumed to be spreading there, according to the South Heartland District Health Department. The virus has also been confirmed to be spreading through Buffalo County, officials said Tuesday.

In Douglas County, health officials said eight more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the county’s total to 90.

Additional cases also were reported Tuesday in Sarpy, Hall and Hamilton Counties.

The latest Douglas County cases involve three people in their 20s, two women in their 60s, a man in his 50s and two men older than 70.

Four of those people had close contact with someone else known to have COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and two cases are considered community spread. The transmission of the two other cases is still under investigation.

Included in the Douglas County numbers is a Saunders County Corrections Department employee who lives in Douglas County and is recovering at home. The Three Rivers Public Health Department said it is working with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the case and identify anyone who had close contact with the corrections employee.

Four more people have tested positive in Sarpy County. By Tuesday, a total of 17 cases had been reported there.

Six more people tested positive in Hall County — the Grand Island area — bringing the case total in that region to 15. That includes one case in Hamilton County, the first reported there.

With the virus spreading across Nebraska, the state added 11 more counties to the list under stricter controls. More than half of Nebraska’s counties are under the so-called Directed Health Measures, which limit restaurants and bars to carryout or delivery and make the 10-person limit on gatherings enforceable.