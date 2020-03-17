Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Tuesday to permit state and local governmental boards, commissions and other public bodies to meet by videoconference, teleconference or other electronic means through May 31.
The governor’s order stipulated that all such virtual meetings must be available to members of the public, including the news media, to give people the opportunity to participate as well as to be informed of the meetings’ proceedings.
The governor’s order didn't waive the advanced publicized notice and the agenda requirements for public meetings.
The order comes a day after the White House Coronavirus Task Force issued guidance limiting social gatherings to 10 people or fewer through March 31.
