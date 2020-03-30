A staff member at Nathan Hale Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19, the coronavirus disease, according to a letter sent to families at the school.

The letter, sent Sunday, said the staff member was in the school, near 60th Street and Sorensen Parkway, on Thursday for about an hour. The staffer had limited contact with other staff members and no contact with any families, the school's principal said. 

People who had contact with the staff member have been notified.

Material pickup for the middle school has been canceled, and the school was closed Monday. 

"After learning this weekend of this diagnosis, the school will remain closed and be thoroughly cleaned," Principal Darin Williams said in the letter. "We will resume material pickup as soon as possible."

