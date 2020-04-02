A staff member at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center-Kearney has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said Thursday.

The staff member has been off work for five days, the State Department of Health and Human Services said in a press release.

All staff are checked before entering the facility and are not allowed to work if they are exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms. Visitors haven't been allowed in the facility since March 23, the department said.

A contact investigation is being conducted by the state and local health departments.