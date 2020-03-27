Keeping kids cooped up isn't easy, but you might want to skip the playground during your next trip to the park, one Omaha official said. 

City of Omaha parks, golf courses and running trails are still open — and pretty busy on nice days. People have been escaping to the outdoors for some fresh air, exercise and a break from the monotony of stay-at-home routines designed to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. 

But Brook Bench, director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, recommended that families with children avoid playgrounds, due to the germ factor. 

Omaha has 197 playgrounds, he said, and the city doesn't have enough staff to clean them every day.

Walkers, joggers and families still are welcome to take advantage of parks and trails as long as people don’t gather in groups larger than 10 and keep their distance from one another, he said.

Omaha community centers are closed, but the Parks Department is still preparing to open pools and hold camps this summer.

Dr. Ali Khan, dean of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Public Health, said there's not much data now on the risks playgrounds pose to spreading the virus.

A recent study in the New England Journal of Medicine found the virus can survive in the air for up to three hours, on surfaces such as cardboard for one day and for two to three days on plastic and stainless steel.

Khan said exercise and sunlight are good for everyone, but said it's probably best to avoid playgrounds for now. Have kids run, bike, ride a scooter or practice yoga instead. 

Photos: Coronavirus affects Nebraska

1 of 66

