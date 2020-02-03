Some people apparently are confusing the Wuhan coronavirus with a different kind of Corona — the Mexican beer. 

Searches for "beer virus" and "corona beer virus" had been on the rise, according to Google Trends, but appear to have peaked last week.

The beer company says it trusts drinkers to know the difference. 

"By and large, consumers understand there's no linkage between the virus and our beer/business," a spokeswoman for Constellation Brands, Corona's parent company, said Monday.

Coronaviruses are common, and many cause only mild illnesses, including the common cold. The new one identified in China is different, causing more severe illness, including pneumonia.  

That one is more similar to the coronaviruses that cause Middle East respiratory syndrome, or MERS, and severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS.

Chinese health officials have reported more than 14,000 cases. Cases also have been reported in other countries, including the United States. 

Last week, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency

