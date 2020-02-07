Some families adopting from China will have to scrap their upcoming travel plans to the country because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory recommending that adoptive parents not travel to China. Instead, parents are being told they should contact their adoption service providers to discuss future plans.

“The rapidly evolving coronavirus situation could cause great difficulties for adoptive parents as they attempt to conclude the adoption process and while they are traveling to, within, and from China,” the State Department advised on its website.

Oregon-based Holt International, an international adoption agency that has an office in Omaha, is following those recommendations, said Susan Soonkeum Cox, vice president of policy and external affairs.

“We consider it just to be on pause out of an abundance of caution. We’re monitoring this regularly,” Cox said.

Another agency with an Omaha office, Bethany Christian Services, is advising families of the recommendations, a spokeswoman said.

Symptoms of coronavirus, which can cause respiratory problems, range from none to fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Holt International is helping about 200 U.S. families at different stages of the process of adopting from China. Fewer than 20 were ready to travel, Cox said. She thought at least one Nebraska family might be affected by the travel advisory.

So far, three U.S. families with Bethany Christian Services have been affected, with the potential for more next month if flights continue to be canceled, the spokeswoman said.

Cox said Holt International is monitoring the situation daily and are in regular contact with families.

Families have been disappointed by the delay, Cox said. Officials with Holt International have reassured families that Chinese institutions are using caution in caring for children.

“A connection happens between children and families even though they haven’t met yet,” Cox said. “They have their pictures and their stories. They consider them sons and daughters, and they’re eager to bring them home. We’re working hard to be supportive of our families. We’ll do everything we can to help them.”

