Six more residents at a long term care center in Douglas County tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.

With two residents confirmed positive on Sunday, the Douglas County Health Center now has eight long-term residents and three staff members who have tested positive, health officials said.

Five of the residents are hospitalized and in stable condition. Three are isolated at the health center and being monitored by staff. One employee is hospitalized in stable condition, and the other two employees are self-isolating at home.

Erin Nelson, the center’s administrator, said Sunday that officials think an infected employee spread the virus to the first two residents. At some point during routine screening of employees, officials found that the worker had an elevated temperature, and he was sent home to self-isolate.

All employees at the health center are trained and required to wear masks. Their temperatures are also checked before starting a shift, officials said.

“We are doing everything in our power to contain the spread,” Nelson said in a press release Wednesday.