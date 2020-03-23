Elastic is the new toilet paper of the coronavirus epidemic — at least if you sew.

So many people are eager to make masks to protect themselves and health care workers that they are wiping out inventory all over the country. Some crafters are getting creative and using the thin elastic headbands found at dollar stores instead.

“Everyone wants to be helpful,’’ said Omahan Holly Barstow, who is coordinating an effort to sew 10,000 mask covers for the staff at Nebraska Methodist Health System. “This is a really constructive, positive thing to do with your time, and you are still contributing.’’

Barstow and neighbor Patricia Longacre were deluged with volunteers after sending out a request Sunday for people to sew the 10,000 mask covers. So much so that they’ve had to stop taking names for now. The masks are designed to cover N95 disposable masks to prolong their use.

They also found out Monday that their request for 720 yards of broadcloth was canceled because of supply chain problems. They’ve switched to white sheets instead.

The sheets, sourced from a hospital supply company, are a 50-50 blend of polyester and cotton and made for frequent washings — which is what the hospitals prefer. But any white poly-cotton sheet will work.

“Not everyone has white broadcloth, but I bet everyone has white sheets,’’ Barstow said.

Nebraska Medicine also is no longer taking volunteers to repair scrubs after compiling a list of 1,500 people since it tweeted for help Sunday. But there are other groups who can still use help.

The Fashion Institute Midwest

The group, which helps area designers, is coordinating an effort to make 10,000 masks for the medical community. The fabric being used by the group’s volunteers is polypropylene, a woven fabric that makes it more difficult for airborne particles to get through while still allowing for the user to breathe.

“We are working with the medical community in order to produce an effective mask,’’ said workroom manager Denise Ervin. She has had a great response and is trying to source more supplies. She spent part of Monday morning looking for elastic. Anyone who would like a kit, or who wishes to contribute to the cause, can go to fashioninstitutemidwest.org.

Million Masks for Nebraska

This group needs help sewing masks in a design developed by Deaconess Health and widely used across several health care systems. Due to the elastic shortage, the pattern is being modified for fabric ties also. The group has received requests from pharmacies, hospital OB-GYN floors, social workers and volunteer fire departments.

“We want to primarily meet the need of doctors and nurses on the front line but also provide some coverage to the underserved populations such as homeless shelters, nursing homes and those at the VA,’’ said Omaha Realtor Meredith Klein, who is organizing the effort. The group is partnering with Fabric Bash in Omaha, which is providing kits for $6. Each kit makes 10 masks. Go to facebook.com/groups/MillionMasksOmaha.

A Million Masks a Day

This group will help you find people locally or those who are in more need nationally. The effort started with masks, but group members also make shoe covers and face guards and mend scrubs. Volunteers provide their own supplies. Ashland’s Megan Patent-Nygren is making surgical caps for Children’s Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha. Go to facebook.com/groups/MillionMasksaDay.

And about that hard-to-find elastic?

Omaha company Kenz Laurenz has elastic bands, hair bands and head bands that could be used instead. Find the online-only store at kenzlaurenz.com. The company is offering 25% off its products. “A lot of gals are buying elastic and hair ties to make masks, so we wanted to try and give back,’’ co-owner Cindy Beck-Kosiba said.

Barstow said that although she was amazed that so many people responded to the request for help sewing masks, she’s not surprised.

“In Nebraska, we just have that pioneer spirit,’’ she said. “We’re still proud to be makers.’’