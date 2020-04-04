The Nebraska National Guard has been called in to help at the state Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney as officials sort out coronavirus cases there involving two staffers, state officials said Saturday night.
One YRTC staff member who worked with male residents tested positive last week for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and another staffer had a positive test Saturday.
The state has scheduled drive-thru testing Sunday for all staff, according to Khalilah LeGrand, a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
The guard will help set up the drive-thru testing station, she said.
All youth at the facility will be tested Monday, according to State Sen. Sara Howard of Omaha, who heads the legislative committee that oversees the YRTC.
Howard said she was told that there were 77 boys and 19 girls confined there this week, but more youths might have transferred in over the weekend.
None of the youths has tested positive at this point, LeGrand said.
The Kearney facility has faced multiple problems in recent months, including frequent escapes by youths and a shortage of staff. Private security workers have been used to fill the ranks in recent months.
It is the first time the National Guard has been called in since the coronavirus first was confirmed in the state a month ago.
While Howard said she was supportive of the “proactive” step of testing all staff and youths, the YRTC is “a very dangerous place” for an outbreak because all the boys sleep together in large dorm rooms and four staff typically work together in a small office.
“They need to have an aggressive pandemic plan in place,” the senator said.
Howard said the YRTC at Geneva possibly could be used to quarantine youths, but of its 20 private rooms, only six have beds.
LeGrand said that as part of the YRTC’s pandemic preparation efforts, a plan is in place to rotate residents in and-or out of quarantine, should it become necessary.
Gary Young, an attorney for the union that represents staff at the YRTC, said Saturday night that the safety of workers needs to be paramount.
