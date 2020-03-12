Westside Superintendent Mike Lucas said he doesn't know what will happen in the coming weeks.

He doesn't know if the novel conronavirus will cause schools in his Omaha school district to close or if classes will continue, Lucas said in a message shared on Twitter Wednesday night.

And if schools do close, Lucas said, officials don't know how long they would be closed.

"Will we be closed for the year? Does closing for two weeks make us safer? Would we open back up? We don't know," Lucas said. 

School officials are also wondering what's going to happen to students living in poverty who rely on schools for meals, he said. 

"What's going to happen to the 2nd graders learning how to read?" Lucas wrote. "To the 8th graders gaining that last bit of necessary confidence to head off to high school? To the students that need specialized services? To the Class of 2020? Will we have graduations?"

Lucas wrote that school officials don't have all the answers — and it's scary. 

Omaha metro area school officials said if closures are necessary, they want to correctly time them to have the greatest effect on stopping or slowing the spread of coronavirus disease.

They don’t want to close too early or too late.

Some national experts have said early closures are the key, before the disease starts turning up in great numbers in a school.

There also is little information available about the recommended length of a shutdown.

On Wednesday, Seattle Public Schools closed for a minimum of 14 days, prompted by the disease's spread in in the community.

The district canceled all building activities, including school day instruction, child care, preschool, athletics and sports, health services and enrichment activities until further notice.

Seattle district officials noted the decision to close the district was “extremely difficult.”

Westside found out this week how difficult such decisions can be.

Westside had some participants and spectators at the Special Olympics event in Fremont, at which a participant later was diagnosed with the disease. Unlike Fremont schools, Westside decided to stay open. Nor did Westside officials reveal which schools those students or staff attended because, they said, that could lead people at other schools to feel a false sense of security.

The result was parent criticism from both sides.

"We are receiving irate messages from some parents demanding that we close schools immediately," Lucas wrote in a message to families. "We are receiving just as many irate messages from parents demanding that we stay in school."

Omaha Public Schools spokesman Jeremy Maskel on Wednesday dismissed as rumor that OPS was considering extending spring break next week.

“Until we share otherwise, we are not adjusting the school calendar,” Maskel said.

In a note to OPS parents Wednesday, Superintendent Cheryl Logan said workers are cleaning and disinfecting schools over spring break, which continues through Friday.

When classes resume next week, Logan wrote, school meal procedures will be adjusted to minimize students’ contact with frequently touched surfaces.

The district is suspending district-sponsored student and staff travel outside of Nebraska and Council Bluffs. Travel in the state and to Council Bluffs will continue.

Meanwhile, districts say they are preparing for various contingencies, including for distance and e-learning, with some districts better positioned than others because of their one-to-one computer policies.

The Millard Public Schools provides iPads in the elementary schools, and students take them home, but not typically long enough that they need chargers, spokeswoman Rebecca Kleeman said.

The devices typically are charged on carts in the schools.

So if the district closed, she said, officials would have to figure out how students would charge them.

“If most of our kids have chargers at home, then we have more options,” Kleeman said.

Lincoln Public Schools put out a call seeking donations of 13,000 backpacks, totes and cinch sacks that elementary school students could use to safely carry their Chromebooks and chargers home.

The district was giving donors until Friday to drop them off.

Papillion La Vista spokeswoman Annette Eyman said district officials are preparing for possible closings and the potential for the cancellation of large gatherings.

Does that mean no prom or graduation ceremony?

With the situation changing hourly, it’s impossible to predict, she said.

“We don’t know what the situation will be by those dates," Eyman said, "so it’s one day at a time.”

