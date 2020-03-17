Monday brought new restrictions to public life in rapid succession: Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts calling for events to be limited to groups of 10 people or fewer; Catholic Masses suspended indefinitely; and the Omaha, Millard, Bellevue and Papillion-La Vista school districts closing until further notice as state and local officials scrambled to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.
As of midday Monday, Nebraska had 20 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease, most clustered in Omaha and Douglas County.
Here’s a rundown of the major developments Monday in the fight against the virus:
- Ricketts announced that public gatherings and events across Nebraska, including concerts, sporting events, gyms, conferences, religious services, weddings and funerals should be limited to groups of 10 people or fewer for the next two weeks to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Businesses and workplaces can stay open, he said, but other gatherings should stay small. The new restrictions follow recommendations from President Donald Trump and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- The University of Nebraska-Lincoln said it would provide a 60% prorated refund of room and board costs for students who move out and complete paperwork by March 24. Other accommodations are available for students who leave at a later date.
- Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said city officials will enforce the limits when it comes to bars and restaurants, especially to discourage big groups from partying on St. Patrick’s Day.
- The Omaha Public Schools district, which educates more than 50,000 students and employs thousands of teachers, bus drivers and food workers, is closed indefinitely to slow the spread of coronavirus. Similar announcements from Papillion-La Vista, Millard and Bellevue followed. Westside schools will close through April 12. OPS’s announcement came after Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt recommended that Nebraska schools lay plans for alternative operation — without students — by the end of the week. Blomstedt also halted annual statewide academic testing this spring.
- The Fremont Public Schools, which already closed earlier this month because a person with COVID-19 attended a Special Olympics basketball tournament at the Fremont Family YMCA, will remain closed until further notice. Private schools, colleges and public libraries in Fremont are closed, too.
- Catholic Mass and other public gatherings have been indefinitely canceled in the Omaha Archdiocese and the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln, as has Mass at Catholic churches in Iowa.
- The Nebraska Legislature adjourned its legislative session until further notice. The Legislature has not had a similar suspension within memory.
- High schools across the state must suspend athletic practices and games through the end of March , the Nebraska School Activities Association decided.
- The Flagship Restaurant Group announced that it had closed all of its restaurants as a precaution. Its locations include Blue Sushi Sake Grill, Roja Mexican Grill, Blatt Beer & Table, Plank Seafood Provisions and Flagship Commons, the food court at Westroads Mall.
- The Nebraska football spring game will not be played on April 18 and most likely won’t be played at all, Husker Athletic Director Bill Moos announced Monday night.
