U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse and three fellow Senate Republicans are demanding changes to a $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill before allowing a vote on Wednesday.

Sasse, along with Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Rick Scott of Florida, say that they object to a proposed increase in unemployment benefits and that they won't allow the stimulus bill to be fast-tracked without changes.

At issue, Sasse and the others said in a joint statement, is the addition of $600 a week in federal money to state unemployment benefits, regardless of the person's previous earnings.

Their concern, Sasse told The World-Herald, is that some people could make more money on unemployment than by working at a grocery store, gas station or pharmacy, even home health aides. So, in theory, a worker might choose unemployment over a job.

That, they argued, risks leaving critical sectors of the economy with too few workers and could force employers to pay more to fill jobs during a crisis that's already hurting many businesses' bottom lines.

They hope to cap unemployment benefits at 100% of whatever a person made when last working. Graham and Sasse said you can't pay people more not to work than to work.

“We absolutely need to help folks who need it, but we absolutely cannot gut our supply chains by increasing unemployment,” said Sasse, who voted against last week’s coronavirus relief bill.

The Nebraska Republican's stance drew criticism from Jane Kleeb, chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, who said businesses stand to benefit more from the stimulus package than workers.

“I think it’s disgusting that Sen. Sasse thinks that workers would rather sit at home than have the dignity of their job,” Kleeb said Wednesday.

At least some GOP staffers said the four senators are misreading what the bill would do. They argued to The Hill that “nothing in this bill incentivizes businesses to lay off employees, in fact it’s just the opposite.”

“It’s also important to remember that nobody who voluntarily leaves an available job is eligible for UI (unemployment insurance),” the aide told The Hill.

Sen. Marco Rubio, in a speech on the Senate floor Wednesday evening, said the country could not wait for a perfect bill.

“There is nothing in this bill that will damage us more than our inability to act,” said Rubio, a Republican from Florida.

If the four senators withdraw their objection, the Senate could pass the bill by voice vote, which doesn't require all senators to be present.

Several senators told the Associated Press that they still hope to vote on the stimulus measure Wednesday, but the potential for a delay into Thursday is growing.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders said that if the four Republicans don't drop their objections, he's prepared to put a hold on the bill "until stronger conditions are imposed on the $500 billion corporate welfare fund.”

Stick with Omaha.com for the latest on this developing story.

“There is nothing in this bill that will damage us more than our inability to act,” said Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.