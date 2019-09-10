Sarpy County has confirmed its first human West Nile infection of the year, health officials said Tuesday.

The individual, who is under 40, was not hospitalized, according to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

Nebraska led the nation last year not only in human cases of West Nile but also in deaths and serious illnesses caused by the virus, tallying a total of 288 cases, 113 hospitalizations and 12 deaths. The greater Omaha area was particularly hard hit that year.

So far this year, cases of the virus, transmitted by mosquitoes, have mounted far more slowly. Nebraska has recorded 13 cases, three hospitalizations and one death. Douglas County had its first human case in July.

Typically, the Sarpy/Cass department sees an average of four West Nile virus cases a year.

Health officials said it's important for people to know how to protect themselves from becoming ill. The best way is to avoid mosquito bites.

Most people infected with West Nile have no symptoms or mild ones such as a fever, headache and rash. Fewer than one person in 150 will develop a serious illness.

In Nebraska, most infections occur from June through September. Cooler weather, particularly a hard frost, typically puts an end to the mosquito season and, with it, transmission of West Nile. However, a first frost likely is still weeks away.

To protect against West Nile, health officials recommend:

Minimizing activity outdoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Applying a mosquito repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus, following label instructions.

Wearing loose, long-sleeved shirts and pants, shoes and socks when outdoors.

To keep down mosquito numbers near homes: